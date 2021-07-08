Williamsburg graduate Madi Ogden named to the MaxPreps All-America Second Team

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Williamsburg High School graduate Madi Ogden was named to the MaxPreps All-America Softball Second Team Wednesday.

Ogden, a Morehead State signee, was one of three Ohio players on the overall team. Bradford pitcher Skipp Miller was named to the first team while Keystone pitcher Lily Cassell was named to the second team.

Ogden, named the Gatorade Ohio player of the year, completed one of the most memorable high school softball careers in Greater Cincinnati history.

Ogden had a 27-1 record in 168.2 innings pitched this season, according to the official team statistics. She had 12 no-hitters including five perfect games.

Ogden, the class valedictorian, had 331 strikeouts and a 0.04 earned run average. She allowed 11 runs - including just one earned run. She allowed a total of 41 hits and 15 bases on balls.

Offensively, Ogden batted .527 with 49 hits, 41 runs scored and 35 RBIs. She had eight doubles, two triples and six home runs.

Ogden, who was a MaxPreps national player of the year candidate this spring, is scheduled to be in the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book for a number of categories.

"We all know her story of just relentless work," Williamsburg coach Rick Healey said in June. "I've seen her out on the field giving pitching lessons, giving hitting lessons to little kids. She's got eight, nine or 10 year olds out there. She's giving back. It just speaks of who she is."

In pitching, Ogden's 27 wins are on the list for most wins in a season. Her 0.04 earned-run average is fourth all-time for the lowest ERA in a season.

Ogden's 12 no-hitters are second-most all-time for a season. Her five perfect games are tied for third all-time.

In 2019, Ogden set an OHSAA state record for most hits in a season with 85. She also entered the OHSAA list for most home runs in a season with 15. She hit .700 that season which is among the highest batting averages in state history.

Williamsburg (28-1), consistently ranked nationally by MaxPreps this past season, was a Division III regional finalist.

"At the beginning of the season we did not think that we would make it all the way to our last game undefeated and do everything that we did," Ogden told WCPO in June. "So I was just really proud of that."

Ogden was also a standout basketball and volleyball player at Williamsburg. She was grateful for all the community support especially as she persevered through a difficult journey after a severe car accident in August 2016.

Ogden never questioned her ability to rise above a challenge in sports and in life. She is grateful for all the memories at Williamsburg.

"I just loved it and I loved competition," Ogden said. "I always want to win. So I think they just drove me to continue to play all sports."

