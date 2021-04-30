Williamsburg High School softball player Madi Ogden is having a memorable senior season

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Williamsburg High School softball standout Madi Ogden is having quite the memorable senior season.

Ogden has thrown six no-hitters this spring including two this week, according to the school.

"She's the fire," said Williamsburg softball coach Rick Healey, who is the school's athletic director.

"The kids look to her just as in 2017 the kids looked at (former Williamsburg standout) Carly Wagers. So they look at her and to her for that leadership."

Williamsburg (18-0), which won the 2017 Division IV state title, is ranked No. 21 nationally by MaxPreps and No. 4 in the Division III state poll.

"I think we have surpassed what I expected," Ogden said. "I think our defense has really came together as well as our hitting."

Ogden, a Morehead State University softball signee, is a significant reason for that success.

"Every game I kind of just think at the beginning I want this to be a perfect game," Ogden said.

"The first walk I'm always like, 'All right you know what? Now I want it to be a no-hitter.' If I give up a hit then I think, 'OK this needs to be a shutout.' You just set goals for yourself and I think that's what really has pushed me and helped succeed this year."

Ogden, 18, has been recognized statewide and nationally in softball. She set a single-season state record with 77 hits in 2019.

In May 2020, she was named by MaxPreps as one of the top 100 high school athletes nationally to watch this school year.

Ogden, who has 4.0 grade-point average, also played volleyball and basketball earlier this year and has earned accolades in those sports, too.

"The thing with her is she is such an athlete and she comes from a great family," Healey said. "But, it's her example that if you push and you work as she told you then really, really good things can happen."

While Ogden has accomplished plenty in her high school career, she is the first to say she's grateful for the support so many people have exhibited in her life.

Ogden isn't often asked anymore about the severe car accident she experienced as a passenger in eighth grade when she was 13 years old in August 2016. But, her family and those who know her most understand her journey. The accident required her to be in the hospital for 22 days.

She underwent brain surgery the day of the accident and had pelvic surgery a week later. Doctors wondered if she would walk or run again.

Less than three years later, she set the state record for most hits in a season and was second all-time in runs batted in (85). She batted .700 including a 29-game hitting streak in 2019.

This week, she reflected on her high school athletics career.

"I'm probably just proud of the fact that I did go through all I went through as a 13-year-old," Ogden said.

"And I've just pushed myself to get to where I'm at because I wasn't sure if I would play softball. Definitely not play it collegiately at a D-I level. So that's what I'm most proud of is just my effort."

Ogden's family understands how much she's invested into being a three-sport athlete.

"She's had a heck of a high school career," said Steve Ogden, Madi's father.

While teams have often pitched around Madi Ogden this spring at the plate, she has had the opportunity to excel as a pitcher where she has reached 65 miles per hour.

"We're really proud of her," said Steve Ogden. "Oh my goodness. Her pitching has came such a long way."

Sandee Rohne Williamsburg senior Madi Ogden hit .700 with 77 hits, 85 RBI and 15 home runs as a sophomore during the 2019 season.

Williamsburg is hoping the team has an opportunity to make the long drive to the state tournament at Firestone Stadium in Akron in early June.

The disappointing cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic has helped to fuel the team's motivation.

"It just made me appreciate more of everything that comes with playing the game of softball," Ogden said.

"Not only just the games and the success but being able to spend that time with my teammates. And coming back this year I set myself more goals. It's awesome to have a great season as a sophomore but you have to set more goals to have a great season as a senior."