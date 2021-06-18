Williamsburg HS graduate named Gatorade Ohio softball player of the year

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Williamsburg High School graduate Madi Ogden was named Friday morning as the Gatorade Ohio softball player of the year.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Ogden as Ohio’s best high school softball player. She is a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.

The senior right-handed pitcher compiled a 27-1 record with a 0.04 earned run average this past season, leading the Wildcats (28-1) to a Division III regional championship game. Ogden allowed just 41 hits and 15 walks, amassing 331 strikeouts in 168.2 innings pitched. She allowed one earned run all season, firing 11 no-hitters and three perfect games. At the plate, the two-time First Team All-State selection posted a .527 batting average with six home runs, 41 runs scored, 32 runs batted in and a .849 slugging percentage.

Ogden has volunteered locally as a youth math and reading tutor. She has also donated her time as a youth softball and basketball coach.

Ogden has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom and graduated as her school’s valedictorian. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball on scholarship at Morehead State University (Ky.) this fall.