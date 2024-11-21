'What high school football is all about' | Record-setting Anderson, La Salle prepare for regional final

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — La Salle senior quarterback Patrick McLaughlin had an inkling four weeks ago that the Lancers could face top-seeded Anderson in the Division II, Region 8 football final.

“Coming into the playoffs I think we knew we were going to face them,” said McLaughlin, the eldest son of longtime La Salle coach Pat McLaughlin.“They’re a very good team. Very fundamental; they’re very sound. Their offense is very explosive. So we know as an offense we’re going to have to score a lot. The defense has to get some stops.”

Undefeated Anderson, which has a 13-0 record for the first time in program history, plays No. 2 seed La Salle (11-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Princeton. The winner advances to a Division II state semifinal Nov. 29 with the opponent and location to be determined later.

Anderson is ranked No. 11 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of division) while La Salle is No. 18.

“We are excited about this matchup,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. “This matchup is a great opportunity. The ECC (Eastern Cincinnati Conference) versus the GCL (Greater Catholic League). We have not beaten La Salle ever.”

Friday will be the fourth meeting between the two programs including the first matchup since a 2021 second-round playoff game in which the Lancers won 45-21, according to La Salle football broadcaster Jeff Bosse. The Lancers were also victorious in a 2020 regional semifinal and a 2007 regular-season game.

“We have told the team to be ready for a physically tough football game that should be fun,” Dreyer said. “This is what high school football is all about.”

Anderson, which is seeking its second straight regional title, has an opportunity for its fourth state Final Four appearance in program history. The Raptors were a 2023 state semifinalist, 2008 state runner-up and 2007 state champion – all in Division II.

Anderson has outscored opponents this season 657 to 107. The Raptors’ 657 points are on the Ohio High School Athletic Association record list for most points in a season. The Raptors average 50.5 points and 314 yards passing in an up-tempo offense.

Those staggering numbers have the potential to be intimidating for any opponent.

“If we get caught playing with bad eyes, get caught playing with bad leverage against Anderson – they’ll make you pay,” La Salle coach Pat McLaughlin said.

Anderson is led by several players including senior quarterback Justice Burnam, who has thrown for 3,464 yards and 41 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 549 yards and nine touchdowns.

Senior tailback Durrell Turner has rushed for 1,027 yards and 25 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Trace Jallick has 86 receptions for 1,671 yards and 20 touchdowns. Senior tight end Caden Piening has 38 receptions for 685 yards and seven touchdowns.

Philip Lee/WCPO Anderson football coach Evan Dreyer has led the Raptors to their second straight regional final.

Defensively, Anderson is led by several players including senior defensive lineman Alex Stanyard, who has nine sacks. Senior safety Jayonn Saunders has four interceptions.

Sophomore linebacker Antwoine Higgins and sophomore defensive back Ace Alston are among the other defensive stars.

“The biggest thing with Anderson I think is that in years past maybe their defense hasn’t been as good as their offense,” Pat McLaughlin said. “I don’t think that’s the case this year. I think their defense is really good; they’re really fast. They’re very sound in what they do.”

La Salle, which is making its first regional final appearance since 2020, is also led by several players including Patrick McLaughlin as a dual-threat quarterback.

“He is a great leader who loves to compete,” Dreyer said. “His football IQ is through the roof. The receivers are elite at making plays at crucial situations. The running backs are coming into the zone with the offensive line. The offensive line is physical upfront.”

La Salle has several other players to watch including senior wide receiver Max Welter and senior running backs Isaac Goldschmidt and Ty Brown.

Senior wide receiver/safety Walter Berry Jr., senior tight end/linebacker Brady O’Connor and senior defensive lineman Fergus Kreider (five interceptions entering the regional semifinal) are having very good seasons.

“Their defensive line gets after the quarterback and stops the run,” Dreyer said. “The linebackers are flying around making plays. The defensive backs coached by their defensive coordinator, Mike Koenig, are incredible. He does a great job with them.”

La Salle is seeking its fifth trip to the state Final Four including its first appearance since 2019 when it won the Division II state championship. All the program's state semifinal trips (2019, 2016, 2015, 2014) have resulted in state championships.

The Lancers are grateful for an opportunity Friday especially after the team had a combined record of 6-16 in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

“I just tell the guys, ‘Don’t look back and wish that you would’ve done this or done that – don’t take anything for granted,’” Pat McLaughlin said. “As a coach right now – to still be playing – we understand that making a run in the playoffs doesn’t happen every year. It’s pretty difficult. It’s a long, very hard process so appreciate it.”

