'We're all in': La Salle coach Pat McLaughlin has three sons in football program

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — La Salle High School is a second home to the McLaughlin family.

“I would say probably out of 365 days in a year we’re probably up here 300 between basketball, school and football,” said La Salle football coach Pat McLaughlin.

“They love it. I love it. My family loves it. We’re all in here.”

Pat McLaughlin is entering his eighth season as the Lancers head coach. He led the Lancers to the Division II state title in 2019. But, no job is more important than being ‘Dad’ to his three sons in the program.

The coach’s eldest son, also named Pat, is the Lancers’ senior quarterback. The 18-year-old was named an all-Greater Catholic League South division selection in 2023. Jack is a 15-year-old sophomore safety and wide receiver. Brooks is a 14-year-old freshman wide receiver and defensive back.

La Salle football is interwoven into the family, which resides in Liberty Township.

“It’s our life really,” said the younger Pat. “Even when we’re not in football season, we’re still doing stuff or preparing for it. I’ve been a Lancer since I was in fifth grade. Coming up here in the summer watching practice, we love it. We wouldn’t trade anything for it.”

The younger Pat, who is verbally committed to the University of Dayton, is in his third year of taking snaps for the Lancers. He threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. He rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns. Being the son of a head coach always carries the spotlight.

“Getting into the fire my sophomore year – I was ready for it but it’s a lot of pressure,” he said. “I was ready for it but I get asked this question all the time. I love it. I wouldn’t trade anything for it. A lot of guys ask me how do I do it? How do I handle it? Me and my dad talk about it all the time. If I see something, he sees something – we talk it out. Some days are rough. Some days I question why am I doing this you know? But other days I love it and I want to be a part of it. I’m just so glad he’s my coach.”

The quarterback added 15 pounds this offseason. He’s consistently watched film and studied the playbook in order to translate that knowledge onto the field.

“The biggest thing for him is he’s changed his body a lot,” Coach McLaughlin said. “Going into his sophomore year he wasn’t physically ready to play. Last year he was probably a little undersized. But, he’s really worked hard in the weight room and doing a lot of things on the side to help his body get stronger. He’s a little bit more physical. I think he’s going to run a lot better. He’s doing a lot of speed training.”

The senior quarterback's perseverance early in his high school career set an example for his younger brothers.

“He would see all the tweets,” Jack McLaughlin said. “But, he just blocked out all the noise and just came out here and played like he always does.”

The McLaughlin siblings just want to compete. Pat and his brother Jack also have an opportunity of a lifetime during a Friday night this season.

“Hopefully we can get a touchdown in a game but just completing a pass will be a surreal moment for my dad and for my mom (Layne) and our whole family,” the quarterback said.

Dad doesn’t want to promise any scenario but said if the game situation justified such a play it would be simply “awesome.”

It would be difficult to top such a play especially at Lancer Stadium where the siblings learned about high school football.

“I’ve thought about it a lot,” Jack said. “I think that will be really cool. It will be a really good memory.”

