Western Michigan freshman, former Wyoming HS football star CJ Hester entering transfer portal

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University freshman running back CJ Hester, a 2023 Wyoming High School graduate, announced Monday he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

"I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates who have helped in the past year," Hester wrote on X. "I will forever be grateful for helping me try to reach my goals."

Hester will have three years of eligibility. He had 29 carries for 124 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns this past sesaon for the Broncos, according to his announcement.

Hester, the Ohio Mr. Football runner-up his senior season, helped to lead Wyoming to a Division IV state runner-up finish in 2022. He scored on an 81-yard touchdown run in the state final against Cleveland Glenville in Canton that set a Division IV state final record for the longest rushing touchdown.

Hester set numerous program records and finished his career with 103 rushing touchdowns and 114 touchdowns overall. He scored 51 touchdowns overall his senior season.

