Western Brown senior Jayci Barnes and assistant coach sister share a special bond

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — The smile says it all for Western Brown senior outfielder/pitcher Jayci Barnes.

Barnes loves having the opportunity to compete every day with her sister, Sydni, as an assistant softball coach.

“The team is awesome,” Jayci said. “These girls mean everything. We’re all best friends. My sister is my best friend and it’s amazing to have her here.”

Sydni Barnes, a 2020 Western Brown graduate and former Northern Kentucky University pitcher, is in her second season as a Western Brown assistant coach. She is also a teacher in the school district. The opportunity to be around her younger sister has been rewarding.

“It’s been really fun," Sydni said. "She’s just a competitor. She goes out and just competes every single day. And she’s a hard worker. She’s a leader. And being her older sister, she makes me really proud."

Watch to see how the sister dynamic plays on and off the field:

Western Brown senior Jayci Barnes and assistant coach sister share special bond

Like her sister, Jayci is creating a legacy within the Western Brown softball program. She broke the program record for career doubles earlier this season. She will also be among the program’s career leaders in multiple other offensive categories.

“Her energy in the dugout can be kind of contagious," Western Brown coach Blaine Wallace said. "She’s been a really good leader just on and off the field.”

Ironically, Jayci signed with NKU this past fall. It's another element of the sister dynamic.

“It’s really cool," Sydni said. "I feel like being the example for her not only in softball but also in life. We are really close outside of softball. So it’s real important to us.”

The bond between the Barnes sisters is helping to lead the Broncos (14-3), who are ranked No. 3 in the Division III state poll. Western Brown earned the program's first state Final Four appearance in 2025 and hopes to return to Firestone Stadium in Akron in June.

“People you want to be a part of your program," Wallace said of the sisters. "Couldn’t ask for better teammates.”

Another opportunity to play in the state tournament would represent everything to Jayci.

“She’s kind of been a senior leader this year,” Wallace said. “We stress to our seniors this is your last go-around. Don’t waste it. So make sure everybody is ready to play every day and she’s been really good at that.”

Sydni missed her senior season at Western Brown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It's part of the reason Jayci listens to her sister’s wisdom about taking advantage of every opportunity this spring.

“She just told me that hey, ‘This is your last year,'” Jayci said. “You only have four years. Make the most of it. Make the most you can with the girls, with the coaches. Just play every game like it’s your last.”

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