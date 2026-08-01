Sal Stewart hits 2-run HR, drives in 4 as Reds come back to beat Pirates 8-7

CINCINNATI — Sal Stewart hit a two-run homer, had four RBIs, and scored the winning run as the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 on Friday night.

Stewart’s two-run single off Wilber Dotel (1-4) in the eighth tied the score 7-7. Stewart scored the go-ahead run from third on Brandon Lowe’s fielding error.

Emilio Pagán (4-1) struck out one in one inning for Cincinnati.

The Pirates trailed 5-4 with two outs in the eighth, but three straight RBI singles by Henry Davis, Jake Mangum and Lowe put them ahead 7-5.

Reds right-hander Hunter Greene, who's been mentioned in trade speculation, made his fifth start since coming off the injured list and allowed four earned runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Nick Gonzales' first-inning single with the bases loaded drove in two runs to put Pittsburgh ahead 2-0.

Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes was 5-0 with a 1.38 ERA in seven career starts against Cincinnati, but he struggled on Friday. Skenes allowed five earned runs on seven hits with a season-high four walks and seven strikeouts.

He needed 36 pitches to get through the first inning. Tyler Stephenson doubled home JJ Bleday with the Reds' first run. Stephenson scored the tying run on Nathaniel Lowe's single.

Mangum's third home run of the season and first since July 9 put the Pirates ahead 3-2 in the second.

Bleday tied the score 3-3 with his 19th home run on Skenes' first offering with one out in the third.

Stewart's home run in the fourth inning put the Reds ahead 5-3. It was his 23rd of the season, tying him with Spencer Steer for third-most for a Reds rookie, one behind Joey Votto who hit 24 in 2008.

Up next

Pirates RHP Braxton Ashcraft (10-4, 4.05 ERA) will oppose Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (5-6, 3.85) on Saturday night.