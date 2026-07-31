'We're hungry' | La Salle football team prepares for new journey this season

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — As soon as La Salle football coach Pat McLaughlin concluded his post-practice speech to the varsity team Friday morning, there was one final competition that had to be resolved.

McLaughlin promised there wouldn’t be an afternoon practice as long as senior Izak Campbell defeated his brother, La Salle defensive line coach Deon Campbell in a 40-yard dash.

Izak won the friendly sprint which set off an energetic vibe around Lancer Stadium before an early lunch break and a weightlifting session.

La Salle (9-4 in 2025) is doing well to build chemistry on a team that is very young and graduated a lot of players from a year ago. But, this is a team determined to earn success.

“I feel like we’re hungry this year,” La Salle senior linebacker Javion Presswood said. “People say we’re going to fall backward. We’re not going to be as good as what we were last year. But, I feel like this year we’re going to be smaller, but I feel like we’re going to be hungrier and we want it more.”

La Salle (Division II) opens the season at Colerain (Division I) Aug. 21 in what is the final year of the agreement between the nearby schools. Jordan Stevens, who is in his second season as the Colerain head coach, was the Princeton linebackers coach in 2016 when McLaughlin was the Vikings’ head coach.

The programs know each other well. La Salle has won five consecutive games against Colerain in the season opener.

“I’m expecting them to be way better,” McLaughlin said. “I know they’ve got some athletes; the quarterback is good. Jordan is a good coach. He will have them motivated. So we’re not looking at anything else right now except for trying to do what we can to beat Colerain.”

La Salle has four of its first five games on the road in this year's schedule. However, several consecutive home games await toward the second half of the season.

“Our kids are used to it — it doesn’t matter,” said McLaughlin, who is in his 10th season as the Lancers’ head coach and 13 years overall. “The opportunity to compete for these seniors to have 10 games wherever we play at is an opportunity for those guys.”

McLaughlin mentioned several players who’ve made an impression this preseason. That includes senior center Ray Murphy, who is a three-year starter. Senior running back Naseer Salaam is a three-year contributor and captain.

Senior wide receiver Tyler Roby has been impressive.

“Tyler Roby has really had a great offseason,” McLaughlin said. “He’s doing fantastic. He’s a captain.”

Junior quarterback Garrett Fraley returns as does senior wide receiver Jack McLaughlin, who is Pat’s son.

“We lost a lot of guys last year - seniors, guys that transferred,” Jack McLaughlin said. “The guys that are showing up they show up every day, we work hard and our defense we’re really fast, we play physical. We don’t take a play off. Offensively, we got a good quarterback. Our receivers are really good. O-line is getting better every day so it’s going good for us so far.”

Jack McLaughlin said he’s grateful to be able to compete with the Lancers with his dad as the head coach.

“I think I’ve spent probably half of my life here,” Jack said. “Every Friday night since my dad was the coach I’ve been here. It’s been really special for me.”

The defense is led by several players including Presswood, who is expected to play linebacker/edge rusher, is very promising after he played five games last season.

“He’s having a really good camp,” Pat McLaughlin said.

In addition to edge rusher, Campbell is expected to play tight end.

“We have a bunch of guys stepping up,” Pat McLaughlin said. “A lot of young guys are going to have opportunities to step up.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter