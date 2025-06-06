Western Brown softball team completes season as Division III state semifinalist

AKRON, Ohio — The Western Brown High School softball program won’t soon forget its memorable journey this spring.

The Broncos (25-4) completed their season as a Division III state semifinal Friday morning at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

Dover defeated Western Brown 7-0 to advance to Saturday’s state final.

Rather than dwell on the result, the Broncos will prefer to remember its first trip to the state Final Four as a softball program. There were plenty of memories this spring.

With just one senior on the roster, Western Brown has an eye toward the future, too.

“Obviously, this hurts now,” Western Brown coach Blaine Wallace said. “It’s disappointing. When you look back, we’re the first group that ever (made it to state). We have a lot to be proud of.”

The Western Brown community was with the team every step of the way this week, too.

“The outpouring of support from our community this week has just been amazing,” Wallace said. “The kids got free meals every day. We got a big send-off yesterday. For being three-and-a-half hours away, we had a huge crowd today. The support from our community has just been wonderful.”

The game was scoreless through five innings. Dover scored six runs on five hits in the top of the sixth inning.

Western Brown was limited to just two hits for the game.

Dover junior pitcher Kara Lint had 10 strikeouts. Western Brown sophomore pitcher Charlee Helton had 12 strikeouts.

Western Brown, ranked No. 8 in the state poll, entered the game with six consecutive wins after it earned the program’s first regional championship last week.

“Obviously all the underclassmen got this experience,” Wallace said. “That will help in the future. We’re excited about the future.”

Western Brown is one of two Greater Cincinnati softball teams in the state tournament in Akron. Lebanon plays Lancaster in a Division I state semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

