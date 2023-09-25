Western Brown junior QB Brady Sutton named the WCPO 9 Player of the Week

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Western Brown quarterback Brady Sutton waited for his opportunity as the signal-caller the past two years and it's paying off this season.

After watching former Western Brown standout Drew Novak earn a No. 3 ranking on the state's all-time passing yards list, Sutton is excelling as a first-year starter.

The junior was 24 of 34 passing for 314 yards and three touchdowns in the Broncos' 51-47 win over visiting Batavia on Sept. 22. He also had eight carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Sutton's performance earned him WCPO 9 Player of the Week honors.

"Brady played lights out," Western Brown coach Nick Osborne said. "He is getting more and more comfortable each week and it is showing. He is a very effective player throwing and running. When he gets into his rhythm he is at his best and is very hard to defend."

Sutton has thrown for 1,900 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He has rushed for 414 yards and six touchdowns.

He played wide receiver as a sophomore with 202 yards receiving and a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown in the role he played for the Broncos. His versatility on the field is evident.

"He is a kid who never misses a practice or a workout," Osborne said. "He is one of the hardest workers we had in the offseason. He is a kid who can turn it on at any point and take over the game. We are excited to continue to watch him grow as an athlete, leader and a young man."

Western Brown snapped a four-game losing streak with the home victory Sept. 22.

"It was a big win for us," Osborne said. "With how young we are, being able to find a way to win a close game was a big boost for us. We have let two games slip away from us this year that we weren't able to finish. By going through that adversity early on, this definitely helped us Friday."

The Broncos (2-4) play at New Richmond (5-1) Friday night.

