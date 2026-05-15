Western Brown High School softball coach Blaine Wallace earns 500th career win

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Western Brown softball coach Blaine Wallace earned his 500th career win Thursday night in the Broncos’ 20-2 win over visiting Turpin in a Division III district tournament quarterfinal.

Western Brown (25-3) advances to a district semifinal May 19.

Wallace, who has been the Western Brown head coach since 1999, was previously an assistant coach in the program in the 1990s.

There are 23 softball coaches with 500 or more career wins on the Ohio High School Athletic Association website.

“Blaine has built a program that has been consistent throughout his 28 years, which is consistency and team play,” Western Brown athletic director Tim Cook said. “His teams displayed that every time they stepped on the field. He demanded excellence and his teams displayed that every day.”

Western Brown, ranked No. 3 in the Division III state poll, started fastpitch softball in 1985. The program earned its 700th win in late March.

Western Brown was a 2025 Division III state semifinalist. It was the program’s first state Final Four appearance.

Wallace told WCPO 9 Sports in April that coaching the Western Brown softball program has meant a great deal over the years.

"I coached both of my daughters; I've coached a granddaughter," Wallace said. "Several nieces. It's a small town. All kind of other relatives. So, yeah, it means a lot. This is where I grew up. To have this kind of success at your own school - that makes it even more special."

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