West Clermont High School names Jeremy Pflug as its head football coach

CINCINNATI — West Clermont High School named Jeremy Pflug on Wednesday night as its head football coach.

Pflug succeeds former West Clermont coach Ben Moorman, who stepped down in 2025 after being the Wolves coach the past two seasons.

West Clermont had a 2-8 record in 2025 including 1-8 in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.

Pflug was the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach this past season for Lebanon (8-4). Pflug was the running backs coach his first season at Lebanon in 2024.

Pflug stepped down as the Purcell Marian head coach in March 2024 after one season. He led the Cavaliers to a 10-3 record and a Division V regional semifinal finish in 2023.

Purcell Marian named Pflug as the head football coach Dec. 9, 2022. At that time, he had a 55-26 head coaching record in eight seasons including at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, Aiken, Landmark Christian and Woodward.

