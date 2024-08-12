Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

'We’re going to get over the hump': Lakota West football eager to get past regional final

Firebirds have a 50-11 record since the start of the 2019 season
The Lakota West football team is eager to get past the Division I regional final after being a runner-up the past four years.
CamThomas.jpg
Posted
and last updated

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lakota West football team has earned four consecutive trips to the Division I regional final. However, each time has been a runner-up finish.

"A lot of teams would take that for granted but we’re using that as motivation," Lakota West senior tight end Luka Gilbert said. "Lost four years in a row. We’re going to get over the hump.”

So to say the Firebirds are hungry for the next step may be the understatement of the high school football preseason.

“Four years in a row of not making it - it hurts,” Gilbert said. “We fuel that as motivation in the weight room. I’m excited what this group is going to do.”

Lakota West, which opens the season against visiting St. Xavier Aug. 23, has been a regional runner-up to Moeller the past three consecutive seasons.

“I’m sure glad Mr. (Jordan) Marshall is gone from Moeller – I can tell you that,” Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said.

Marshall, the 2023 Ohio Mr. Football recipient, is at the University of Michigan. This is a new season with new promise.

Offensively, the Firebirds (11-3 in 2023) return nine of its 11 starters. Senior quarterback Sam Wiles and sophomore Jackson Smith have taken reps this preseason. Wiles threw for nearly 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 534 yards and six touchdowns.

Junior running back Braydon Johnson rushed for 570 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. Sophomore running back Kenyon Norman is another player to watch in the backfield.

The entire offensive line also returns. The 6-foot-7 Gilbert, who is verbally committed to Miami (Fla.), is rated Ohio’s No. 10 player in the 2024 class by 247 Sports.

“He’s a matchup nightmare,” Bolden said. “He’s an athletic kid. He’s got great hands. He’s 250-something pounds now at almost 6 foot 8.”

Senior Trey Barnette and junior Tyson Davis are among the other players to watch from an offensive skill standpoint at wide receiver.

Defensively, senior linebacker Grant Beerman (Purdue verbal commit) returns after having 79 tackles (three sacks) in 2023.

“He always knows what’s going on; he’s a student of the game,” Bolden said. “He’s a great kid. Great family. Just a solid kid.”

Beerman said the Firebirds’ defense has the potential to be very good this season.

“I think we’re going to shock some people,” Beerman said.

Junior outside linebacker Cam Thomas is rated the nation’s No. 24 linebacker in the 2026 class by 247 Sports. Thomas has 26 scholarship offers including one from the University of Oregon in late July.

“Cam’s playing fast, flying around,” Bolden said.

Senior defensive end Vincent Giordano, a Bowling Green verbal commit, is another player to watch for the Firebirds, who enter this season with 50 wins since Bolden took over the program for the 2019 season.

“I think the pieces are there,” Bolden said. “You know how it is. We got to stay healthy. They got to keep working hard. Got to have some luck. Hopefully we’re better than everybody else on Friday night.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Indian Hill football program adds strength under veteran coach John Rodenberg Mason boys cross country coach to retire at end of season Covington Catholic football wants to finish season journey with a state title

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
After 4 straight regional final losses, Lakota West looks to get over the hump
Tips for saving on youth sports to support long-term physical and mental health
Tips for saving on youth sports to support long-term physical and mental health
US submits evidence that Jordan Chiles shouldn’t be stripped of bronze medal, appeals decision
US submits evidence that Jordan Chiles shouldn’t be stripped of bronze medal, appeals decision
Life after the Olympics: Gymnast Dominique Dawes on the transition
Life after the Olympics: Gymnast Dominique Dawes on the transition
Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
US women's soccer wins gold at 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Brazil
US women's soccer wins gold at 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Brazil
Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started
Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started
Covington Catholic football team wants to finish season journey with a state title
Cooper HS football team hungry for a return trip to state final
As women dominate competitions through the Olympics, a sports bar focused on women opens up
As women dominate competitions through the Olympics, a sports bar focused on women opens up
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.