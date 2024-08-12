'We’re going to get over the hump': Lakota West football eager to get past regional final

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lakota West football team has earned four consecutive trips to the Division I regional final. However, each time has been a runner-up finish.

"A lot of teams would take that for granted but we’re using that as motivation," Lakota West senior tight end Luka Gilbert said. "Lost four years in a row. We’re going to get over the hump.”

So to say the Firebirds are hungry for the next step may be the understatement of the high school football preseason.

“Four years in a row of not making it - it hurts,” Gilbert said. “We fuel that as motivation in the weight room. I’m excited what this group is going to do.”

Lakota West, which opens the season against visiting St. Xavier Aug. 23, has been a regional runner-up to Moeller the past three consecutive seasons.

“I’m sure glad Mr. (Jordan) Marshall is gone from Moeller – I can tell you that,” Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said.

Marshall, the 2023 Ohio Mr. Football recipient, is at the University of Michigan. This is a new season with new promise.

Offensively, the Firebirds (11-3 in 2023) return nine of its 11 starters. Senior quarterback Sam Wiles and sophomore Jackson Smith have taken reps this preseason. Wiles threw for nearly 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 534 yards and six touchdowns.

Junior running back Braydon Johnson rushed for 570 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. Sophomore running back Kenyon Norman is another player to watch in the backfield.

The entire offensive line also returns. The 6-foot-7 Gilbert, who is verbally committed to Miami (Fla.), is rated Ohio’s No. 10 player in the 2024 class by 247 Sports.

“He’s a matchup nightmare,” Bolden said. “He’s an athletic kid. He’s got great hands. He’s 250-something pounds now at almost 6 foot 8.”

Senior Trey Barnette and junior Tyson Davis are among the other players to watch from an offensive skill standpoint at wide receiver.

Defensively, senior linebacker Grant Beerman (Purdue verbal commit) returns after having 79 tackles (three sacks) in 2023.

“He always knows what’s going on; he’s a student of the game,” Bolden said. “He’s a great kid. Great family. Just a solid kid.”

Beerman said the Firebirds’ defense has the potential to be very good this season.

“I think we’re going to shock some people,” Beerman said.

Junior outside linebacker Cam Thomas is rated the nation’s No. 24 linebacker in the 2026 class by 247 Sports. Thomas has 26 scholarship offers including one from the University of Oregon in late July.

“Cam’s playing fast, flying around,” Bolden said.

Senior defensive end Vincent Giordano, a Bowling Green verbal commit, is another player to watch for the Firebirds, who enter this season with 50 wins since Bolden took over the program for the 2019 season.

“I think the pieces are there,” Bolden said. “You know how it is. We got to stay healthy. They got to keep working hard. Got to have some luck. Hopefully we’re better than everybody else on Friday night.”

