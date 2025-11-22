'We will remember forever' | St. Xavier defeats Elder at Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — St. Xavier senior Daniel Vollmer couldn’t help but smile as he stood on the Paycor Stadium field late Friday night.

The Bombers rallied to defeat Elder 42-34 in the Division I, Region 4 final played at the home of the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ohio High School Athletic Association said 22,321 tickets were sold for the showdown.

Friday marked the first regional championship for the Bombers since 2020 when St. X won its fourth state championship.

“We’ve been fighting for it - this senior class for the past four years,” Vollmer said. “We found a way to get over that hump and have a chance to make it to the semifinals and go on and have a chance to go on and try to win a state championship means everything. This game, this atmosphere – it’s electric. It’s something we will remember forever and it was a great win.”

Vollmer rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns as the Bombers rallied from a 20-point deficit late in the second quarter.

Senior quarterback Jackson Frey was 16 of 26 passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Logan Von Holle had five receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, senior strong safety Jaxson Hendon (Butler commit) and senior linebacker Kobe Clapper (Notre Dame commit) had nine tackles each.

“I’m just so proud of the kids,” St. X coach Steve Specht said. “So excited for the St. X community. My hats off to Elder nation because that was a great football game. It could’ve gone either way.”

St. X (10-2) advances to play Middletown (11-2) in a Division I state semifinal Nov. 28. The location will be announced this weekend. The winner plays Lakewood St. Edward (11-2) or Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (13-0) in the state final at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Middletown defeated Huber Heights Wayne 21-14 Friday night to capture the Middies’ first regional championship.

St. X earned its ninth state semifinal appearance in program history, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association records.

Elder (12-1) completes its season as a Division I regional runner-up. Elder earned a 12-0 record for the first time in program history entering Friday night.

It was a memorable season for the Panthers, who also earned the Greater Catholic League South Division outright.

Friday’s game was billed as one of the nation’s top 10 high school football games to watch by MaxPreps this week.

Friday marked the 110th meeting between Elder and St. X. It was the eighth postseason meeting between the GCL South programs.

Friday was the first time Paycor Stadium hosted a high school football game since the 2018 season opener, when St. Xavier defeated Lakota West 34-0.

It was also the first postseason matchup between Elder and St. X since Nov. 5, 2021 (St. X 42-7 win).

Friday was the first time that Elder and St. X have met in the regional final since 2001. That was the season when the Bombers won 24-21 at Nippert Stadium and completed their journey as a state runner-up.

