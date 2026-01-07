Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Former Bengals receiver Jordan Shipley hospitalized with severe burns from accident on his ranch

Jordan Shipley
Al Behrman/AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jordan Shipley rests during the NFL team's football practice, Tuesday, June 12, 2012, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
Jordan Shipley
Posted

Former Texas star and NFL receiver Jordan Shipley was in an accident Tuesday on his ranch near his hometown of Burnet, Texas, that left him hospitalized with severe burns.

Shipley was operating a machine that caught on fire. He was driven to a local hospital and later was taken to Austin on a medical transport flight. He is in critical, but stable condition, according to a statement from his family.

The 40-year-old Shipley earned Associated Press All-America honors with the Longhorns in 2009. He had 248 career catches in college for 3,191 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Shipley was drafted in the third round in 2010 by Cincinnati and had 79 receptions for 858 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

More Bengals news:
Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt sentenced to 5 days in jail for reckless driving Looking back at Bengals' season after missing playoffs for the 3rd straight year Mike Brown says the Bengals aren't firing Duke Tobin or Zac Taylor

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Let's Talk, Lawrenceburg! We want talk with you Jan. 22 to find solutions, together