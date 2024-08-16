'We got something to prove' | Withrow football program enters a new era

CINCINNATI — Withrow senior edge rusher Erik Gayle stood on the Angus King Stadium field and reflected upon his high school football career with just two weeks until the season opener.

“I love this stadium; I love everything about it,” said Gayle, who is verbally committed to the University of Illinois. “It just feels like home. Every aspect of game day just feels like this is where I need to be at.”

Gayle has been attending classes on the Withrow campus since seventh grade. It’s his third year in the football program. And he simply can’t wait for his senior season with the Tigers.

Withrow is entering a much-anticipated season after a school-record 12 wins and a Division II regional final appearance in 2023.

“We got something to prove,” Gayle said. “No matter what happened, that’s last year’s team. It’s a whole new team, whole new seniors all that. So I feel like we do got something to prove because a lot of people look down on us. Go look at the rankings. They don’t have us No. 1. I feel disrespected about that for what we did last year.”

Withrow opens the season Aug. 22 against visiting Elder (7 p.m. kickoff) in what will be a featured game of the night in Greater Cincinnati before the first Friday of the 10-week regular season.

“We know there’s going to be a lot of people here but we’re locked in,” said senior running back Jayel Harris, who is verbally committed to Central Michigan.

Harris rushed for 2,109 yards and 29 touchdowns last season at Purcell Marian. He’s looking forward to being a part of a high-powered offense at Withrow.

“We’ve got everything you need,” Harris said. “We’re here to put on a show Aug. 22 – be here.”

The season opener will also be the first game for first-year head coach Anthony Berry, a Withrow graduate. Berry succeeded former Withrow head coach Kali Jones, who is now at Middletown. Berry is looking forward to the opportunity.

“Not a lot of people know but my first game here in 2006 as a freshman was against Elder," Berry said. "Now my first season as a head coach ironically is against Elder. We’re going to have a big crowd. The alumni is going to be supportive. The Withrow Tigers are going to come out. I’m pretty sure Elder is going to come out and I’m pretty sure a lot of the city is going to come out. We’re ready to just put on a show. And show everybody what we’ve been working on this offseason and how we prepare to win.”

The Tigers have plenty of talent on both sides of the football including four NCAA Division I verbal college commitments.

Besides Harris and Gayle, senior wide receiver/running back Quintin Simmons is committed to the University of Kentucky. Senior wide receiver Carlyn Neal is committed to Eastern Illinois.

“A lot of our seniors are in new positions and new roles as leaders,” Berry said. “So they’re growing into that role and not only being dynamic on the football field but off the football field as well helping build our culture here at the Withrow program.”

The seniors have been instrumental in helping several talented younger players, too. Withrow features several players in the spotlight in other classes including sophomore defensive back Mark Madden and junior offensive lineman Justyn Lyles.

“This past summer we’ve been getting better working as a team, encouraging each other, getting ready for the season,” Harris said. “We’re trying to keep this thing rolling.”

A strong foundation was set last season. Now, the Tigers want the ultimate goal: A state championship.

“Last year we kind of crossed that river getting that 11th win but getting that 12th win and getting close there we just wanted to make sure we fix what we needed to fix to make sure we keep getting over that hump to try to win it all,” Berry said.

