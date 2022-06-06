Walnut Hills star Tyler McKinley selected for USA Basketball Under-17 training camp

CINCINNATI — Walnut Hills High School 2024 power forward Tyler McKinley has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2022 USA Basketball Men's Under-17 National Team training camp June 18-25 in Colorado Springs.

McKinley is the only Ohio player invited to the prestigious training camp. He is one of 35 athletes expected to participate. He is scheduled to leave for Colorado later this month.

The final 12-player roster will be named prior to the team traveling to Europe to compete July 2-10 at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup in Spain.

McKinley, a 6-foot-9 star, is rated Ohio's No. 1 boys basketball player in the 2024 class by 247 Sports.

Rated the nation's No. 12 power forward in his class, McKinley has nine scholarship offers including the University of Cincinnati, Xavier, Ohio State, Kansas State, South Carolina, West Virginia, Dayton, Ohio University and Miami University.

He averaged 17.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks as the Eastern Cincinnati Conference player of the year this past season. He was a Division I honorable mention all-state selection, too.

The USA Basketball U17 training camp participants and coaches were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee. Athletes represent the high school graduating classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025, according to USA Basketball.

