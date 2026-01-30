Walnut Hills names Dominick Goodman as its head football coach, pending board approval

CINCINNATI — Walnut Hills High School has named Dominick Goodman as its head football coach, pending Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) Board of Education approval in February.

"Coach Goodman brings deep Cincinnati roots, championship-level experience, and a strong commitment to student-athlete development to the Walnut Hills community," Walnut Hills High School said in a news release. "His background as an elite player and experienced coach reflects the values Walnut Hills athletics prioritizes: excellence, accountability, and opportunity for all students."

Goodman, a former Colerain High School and University of Cincinnati football star, is a 2016 Buddy LaRosa’s High School Sports Hall of Fame inductee. He was most recently the Talawanda offensive coordinator.

The school said it welcomes Goodman and his family and looks forward to the positive impact his leadership will have on the football program and the broader Eagles community.

"This hire is significant for Walnut Hills as we aim to strengthen our football program within an education-based athletic model," the school said in a release. "Coach Goodman’s leadership and vision align with our mission to develop well-rounded student-athletes who succeed both on the field and in the classroom, while fostering pride and connection across our school and community."

Goodman succeeds former Walnut Hills head coach G. Benjamin Myles, who stepped down from the position in November in order to focus on his family.

Goodman has worked as an offensive coordinator with Talawanda head coach Andy Stuckert since Stuckert and Goodman were at New Miami in 2020.

“There is no one more deserving of a head coaching job than Dominick,” Stuckert said. “For the last seven years he’s been the most underrated offensive coordinator in Southwest Ohio. His record of developing offensive weapons and scoring points speaks for itself and we are sure going to be miss him at Talawanda.”

Talawanda had a 10-2 record in 2025. The Brave defeated Goshen 56-28 in the first round of the Division III playoffs.

This past season was the second-best record in Talawanda football program history, according to Stuckert. It was the second 10-win team in program history.

Talawanda's offense included a memorable season from senior running back Lance Cantrell, who rushed for 2,523 yards and 30 touchdowns this past season. Cantrell was named the Division III state co-offensive player of the year and the Southwest District D-III offensive player of the year.

Goodman was instrumental in helping Talawanda succeed.

“I want to thank him for the work he put into changing the trajectory of Talawanda football,” Stuckert said.

Goodman, a 2005 Colerain graduate, starred at Colerain and the University of Cincinnati.

Goodman was selected as the LaRosa’s Male High School Athlete of the Year in 2004-05 and went on to enjoy a stellar college and professional career.

His senior season with the Cardinals is one of the best ever in Colerain football history. He directed an overpowering offense in leading the Cardinals to a 15-0 record and the Ohio Division I state championship.

Goodman accounted for 41% of the school’s record-setting 6,275 yards total offense for what PrepNation.com regarded as the No. 3 team in the nation, according to the LaRosa’s Hall of Fame.

As a senior, he rushed for 1,985 yards, passed for 584 yards (28-for-44), scored 30 touchdowns and passed for six more.

He set an Ohio Division I state title game record with 259 yards rushing and four touchdowns in Colerain’s 50-10 victory over Canton McKinley and was named MVP of the state championship game. He was named All-America by PrepNation.com and played in the PNC Big 33 Classic Ohio-Pennsylvania game.

Goodman actually had to choose between playing football or basketball at the University of Cincinnati. The LaRosa’s Hall of Fame reported in 2016 that Goodman was the Cardinals’ all-time leading scorer in basketball (1,175 points) and set a school record with 121 3-point field goals made.

Goodman went on to UC as a wide receiver and has several season and career marks with the Bearcats. He is second at UC with 204 career receptions and third with 84 season receptions.

Goodman is third in career receiving yards (2,512), seventh in season receiving yards (1,028 in 2008), seventh in career all-purpose yards (3,738) and fifth in career kickoff returns (55) and yards (1,199). He led UC in receiving for three consecutive years (2006 to 2008).

Goodman played professionally - domestically and internationally. He later coached at Colerain, Northwest, Princeton, New Miami and most recently Talawanda.

"Coach Goodman will lead the Walnut Hills football program with passion, integrity, and purpose," the school said in its release. "His vision center on building a program rooted in accountability, effort and opportunity - one that reflects the values of Walnut Hills High School and prepares student-athletes for success beyond the field."

