Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

'Very special to him': Western Brown grad who battled through cancer, broken leg receives award

Hunter McKinzie received the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Spirit of Sport Award
Hunter McKinzie
Provided
Western Brown High School graduate Hunter McKinzie received the NFHS Spirit of Sport award Tuesday afternoon. Western Brown principal Heather Cooper, athletic director Tim Cook and Ohio High School Athletic Association executive director Doug Ute attended the ceremony.
Hunter McKinzie
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jun 11, 2024

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Western Brown High School graduate Hunter McKinzie was recognized Tuesday afternoon as a winner of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Spirit of Sport Award.

"I think the award is cool that I was the first kid from Ohio to get it in a couple years and a kid out of many states to be picked for it," McKinzie said. "It makes me appreciative and humble."

Ohio High School Athletic Association executive director Doug Ute visited the Mount Orab school to present the award.

McKinzie overcame stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma to return to the football field then suffered a broken leg as a senior this past fall.

“Despite these obstacles, he still served as an influential, positive contributor to the Broncos’ football team,” the OHSAA said in a statement.

Western Brown athletic director Tim Cook said the school is very proud of McKinzie.

“He battled hard through his fight with cancer and made it back to being able to play his senior year in 2023 but had another terrible downfall when he broke his leg in game two of his senior year and ended up missing the rest of his career,” Cook said. “The NFHS Spirit of Sport award was very special to him after dealing with the illness and injury he had to battle through during high school.”

Western Brown football coach Nick Osborne said McKinzie is the definition of what the program is about at the school.

"Blue-collar guys who do not make excuses," Osborne said. "What Hunter has overcome is something amazing. Watching him fight each day and never complain about what he was going through. He was always asking how is the team doing. Being able to come back and play his senior year was a milestone and something we will never forget."

The NFHS developed the Spirit of Sport Award in 2008 as a way to recognize individuals who exemplify the ideals of the positive spirit of sport that represents the core mission of education-based athletes. Eight section winners and one national winner are selected each year.

McKinzie won the Section 2 award which is comprised of the states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia.

"I found the strength from being in the football program and team before I was diagnosed and we always preached smacking adversity right back and getting back up," McKinzie said.

Student-athletes, coaches, administrators and other individuals associated with the school’s athletics program are all eligible for the honor, and the recipients must be affiliated with a high school that is a member of an NFHS-member state athletic association.

The award generally recognizes individuals who have overcome adversity or gone above and beyond their peers by demonstrating exemplary sportsmanship and/or citizenship and/or has exceeded normal expectations in assisting others within the school or community.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Lakota East baseball coach Ray Hamilton is leaving the Thunderhawks program State champion Mason High School baseball team ranked 12 nationally by MaxPreps Badin baseball team completes season as a Division II state runner-up

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Joey Chestnut out of 4th of July hot dog eating contest after partnering with vegan brand
Joey Chestnut out of 4th of July hot dog eating contest after partnering with vegan brand
The debate over transgender athletes in sports reaches schools and colleges across the country
The debate over transgender athletes in sports reaches schools and colleges across the country
WNBA sets attendance and viewership records to begin 2024 season
WNBA sets attendance and viewership records to begin 2024 season
The debate over trans athletes in sports reaches schools and colleges across the country
The debate over trans athletes in sports reaches schools and colleges across the country
Caitlin Clark left off Team USA roster
Caitlin Clark left off Team USA roster
'They’re immortal now': Mason baseball team wins state title for first time
Mason HS baseball team wins first state title in program history
Cincinnati area baseball teams make state title game
National Women's Soccer League team wants to play on a stage of their own
National Women's Soccer League team wants to play on a stage of their own
French restaurants, French-style businesses in Kansas City catch Olympic fever
French restaurants, French-style businesses in Kansas City catch Olympic fever
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!