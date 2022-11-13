Ursuline Academy captures the Division I girls volleyball state championship

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Ursuline Academy volleyball team is the Division I state champion.

The Lions defeated Rocky River Magnificat 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 Saturday night in the Division I state final at Wright State University's Nutter Center.

It is the eighth state title in program history for Ursuline (25-3).

The Lions were led by several players Saturday night including Katie Gielas (14 kills), Ella Grimes (14 kills), Brooke Bultema (13 kills, 4 service aces), Lindy Radaszewski (11 kills), Sydney Breissinger (16 digs), Maya Brausch (11 digs), Abby Riehle (11 digs) and Lindsey Green (48 assists).

Ursuline, which made its 14th state tournament appearance, was ranked No. 1 in the state coaches' association poll this season. Magnificat was ranked No. 2.

Ursuline defeated No. 8 Columbus Bishop Watterson 25-16, 25-15, 25-23 in a state semifinal Friday.

Ursuline won its first state title since the 2018 season.

Ursuline, which won the Girls Greater Catholic League title outright this season, was one of three state champions this weekend in Ohio High School Athletic Association tournaments.

Seton (Division I) and Cincinnati Country Day School (Division III) captured girls soccer state titles at Lower.com Field in Columbus on Friday.

