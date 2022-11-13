Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Ursuline Academy captures the Division I girls volleyball state championship

Lions defeat Magnificat in state final at Wright State
FhZ97k4VQAAdeXU.jpg
OHSAA
The Ursuline Academy volleyball won the Division I state title Saturday night at Wright State University's Nutter Center.
FhZ97k4VQAAdeXU.jpg
Posted at 8:47 PM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 20:47:46-05

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Ursuline Academy volleyball team is the Division I state champion.

The Lions defeated Rocky River Magnificat 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 Saturday night in the Division I state final at Wright State University's Nutter Center.

It is the eighth state title in program history for Ursuline (25-3).

The Lions were led by several players Saturday night including Katie Gielas (14 kills), Ella Grimes (14 kills), Brooke Bultema (13 kills, 4 service aces), Lindy Radaszewski (11 kills), Sydney Breissinger (16 digs), Maya Brausch (11 digs), Abby Riehle (11 digs) and Lindsey Green (48 assists).

Ursuline, which made its 14th state tournament appearance, was ranked No. 1 in the state coaches' association poll this season. Magnificat was ranked No. 2.

Ursuline defeated No. 8 Columbus Bishop Watterson 25-16, 25-15, 25-23 in a state semifinal Friday.

Ursuline won its first state title since the 2018 season.

Ursuline, which won the Girls Greater Catholic League title outright this season, was one of three state champions this weekend in Ohio High School Athletic Association tournaments.

Seton (Division I) and Cincinnati Country Day School (Division III) captured girls soccer state titles at Lower.com Field in Columbus on Friday.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Western Brown QB Drew Novak completes a memorable high school football career Kings defeats Winton Woods 23-16 to advance to the Division II, Region 8 final Cincinnati Country Day wins Division III girls soccer state championship

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream 9 First Warning Weather Doppler radar, forecasts and temperatures 24/7 FREE!