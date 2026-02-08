North College Hill 2027 linebacker Josiah Pouncy verbally commits to Louisville

CINCINNATI — North College Hill 2027 linebacker Josiah Pouncy announced Saturday his verbal commitment to the University of Louisville.

Pouncy, one of Ohio’s top high school football players in the 2027 class, has received interest or scholarship offers from a number of schools.

Wisconsin, Purdue, Colorado State, Stanford, Ohio State, Georgia and Penn State were among the schools interested in January. Louisville also conducted a home visit with Pouncy last month. The Cardinals offered Pouncy a scholarship in April 2025.

Pouncy, who is 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, had scholarship offers from a number of schools, including Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Tennessee, Washington and others throughout the recruiting process, according to 247 Sports and WCPO 9 Sports. Pouncy tweeted Jan. 30 that Washington offered a scholarship and the Huskies were the 20th school to extend an offer.

However, it was Louisville that proved to be the best fit.

“I’m home,” Pouncy tweeted Saturday in announcing his commitment to the Cardinals.

North College Hill coach Tyler Williams believes Louisville is a great fit for Pouncy. Pouncy tweeted a photo of his commitment with Louisville co-defensive coordinator Mark Ivey and Vince Marrow, the program’s executive director of football personnel and recruiting, standing next to the NCH star.

“The Louisville coaching staff has done an amazing job recruiting him and building a relationship with him,” Williams said. “A lot of schemes and the defense they run Josiah is very familiar with.”

Williams said he’s looking forward to Pouncy’s senior season. Pouncy was a Division IV honorable mention all-state selection and Southwest District second-team linebacker at Taft in 2025.

“I expect for him to continue to lead not only on the field but also in the classroom and in the community,” Williams said.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter