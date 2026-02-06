St. Xavier High School graduate Luke Kuechly elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

SAN FRANCISCO — The Long Blue Line will be forever immortalized in Canton.

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, a 2009 St. Xavier High School graduate, was elected Thursday night to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This year’s class was announced at the annual NFL Honors show at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

"It's surreal," St. X coach Steve Specht said. "So proud of Luke and happy for his family! I still see the high school kid in Luke. Love it! Good guys don't always finish last! Sometimes they become hall of famers!"

Kuechly is one of five players elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026. He joins quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and kicker Adam Vinatieri in the Modern-Era Players category. Running back Roger Craig was elected in the Seniors category.

The induction for this year’s class is scheduled for Aug. 8 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

“Enshrinement into the NFL Hall of Fame is the greatest award any football player can dream about,” Specht said. “Not that Luke needs validation, but being recognized as one of the best at your respective career speaks volumes about the individuals seeing that dream come to fruition. I believe Luke is worthy and it would simply add another accolade to an already tremendous career.”

Kuechly, who grew up in Evendale, is just the third Greater Cincinnati high school football player to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He joins former Roger Staubach (1960 Purcell High School graduate) and Cris Carter (1984 Middletown graduate). Staubach, a 1985 inductee, grew up in Silverton. Carter, a 2013 inductee, was born in Troy.

Kuechly, a 2023 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his second year of eligibility. Kuechly, who played for the Panthers for eight seasons (2012 to 2019), was an automatic finalist for Canton based upon the 2025 voting results.

“There isn't too much that surprises me in the sport anymore,” Specht said. “In my humble opinion, he was a first ballot hall of famer, but I'm biased.”

Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Willie Anderson (Modern-Era Players) and former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (Seniors category) did not get elected Thursday night.

Specht said Kuechly has never been about personal accolades and has made faith at the center of his life.

“Luke and the entire Kuechly family are hall of fame people,” Specht said. “The fact that he could run, jump and tackle people is an afterthought when you talk to him about what really matters in this world.”

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro player, Kuechly was the NFL Rookie of the Year in 2012 and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. He became the youngest player to win that defensive player of the year honor.

"It's amazing how far he's come," St. X athletic director Tim Banker said. "And he's stayed humble. He really hasn't changed as a person along the way."

Kuechly also helped the Panthers reach their second-ever Super Bowl appearance in 2016. In April 2020, Kuechly was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Selected by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that list included 52 players and two head coaches.

The former Boston College star was the ninth selection in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Panthers. Kuechly earned every major position award in the nation during his Boston College career.

In 2011, he won the Butkus Award, the Lombardi Award, the Lott IMPACT Trophy and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He was a two-time consensus All-American and three-time first-team All-American.

He was the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Defensive Rookie of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He led the nation in tackles as a sophomore (183) and as a junior (191).

"He's one of those guys that gives hope to all of our student-athletes," Banker said. "You work hard - it can pay off."

A 2021 LaRosa’s High School Sports Hall of Famer inductee, Kuechly was instrumental in helping the Bombers win the Division I state championship in 2007. St. X completed its journey with an undefeated season (15-0).

“Luke honestly put the team first in everything he did,” Specht said. “He played multiple positions when asked and never complained. He showed up early, left late and wanted to win for his teammates and school as much, if not more, that anyone I've ever coached. He gave credit to everyone else and never sought out the spotlight. St. Xavier's motto is "Men for Others." Luke has modeled that well. We are incredibly proud to call him a Bomber.”

Kuechly earned 277 tackles, seven sacks, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, three interceptions and one touchdown in his final two seasons at St. X, according to the LaRosa’s High School Sports Hall of Fame.

“Luke never played the game to be a hall of famer,” Specht said. “He played it because he loved the game. He gave his best to it and I believe the game has loved him back.”

In a phone interview following Thursday's announcement, Kuechly said being part of the class is "really special." He said having his family from Cincinnati there made it even better.

"You look at the game of football and you look at your life. How is my life formed and how did I get to where I am today. That's where it all started was Cincinnati, Ohio and Evendale," Kuechly said. "Our Lady of Sacred Heart grade school and then obviously St. Xavier High School with Steve Specht as the head coach over there. I just think of how fortunate my football journey has been."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter