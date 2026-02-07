'Everything perfect about high school sports' | Lakota West defeats Princeton at Cintas Center

CINCINNATI — Xavier University’s Cintas Center was the epicenter of Ohio high school boys basketball in a Greater Miami Conference showdown Friday night.

Lakota West – the state’s No. 1-ranked team by MaxPreps – defeated No. 2 Princeton 58-53 in front of 7,275 fans at Cintas Center.

“This is what me and (Princeton coach Bryan Wyant) talked about before the game,” Lakota West coach Kelven Moss said. “That we wanted to put on for the city. Great competition. I didn’t want three or four thousand people to miss something like this. I’m proud of my team. It was a phenomenal game.”

Junior guard Joshua Tyson scored a game-high 19 points in 32 minutes of action as the Firebirds snapped Princeton’s 13-game win streak and took frontrunner status for the Greater Miami Conference title when the regular season concludes later this month.

Junior forward Roman Combs scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and two assists for Lakota West (18-1, 6-0 GMC), which won its fifth consecutive game. Sophomore guard Andre Richardson scored 12 points and had three assists.

Although junior guard Bryce Curry sat out the third quarter with foul trouble, the Firebirds persevered.

"I tell people all the time - they say we got this big three," Moss said. "But, we're really a complete team. We just kept it steady. Everybody is doing their job."

Princeton (14-2, 10-2 GMC) was led by sophomore guard Kam Mercer with 16 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists in his fifth game with the Vikings. Junior forward A’mire Gill scored 16 points and had five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Wyant enjoyed the special atmosphere at Cintas Center.

"Let me say how impressed I was with VikeNation showing up and supporting our boys," Wyant said. "The Lakota community, the basketball community and the city deserve a lot of credit for providing both teams with an incredible environment for us to play basketball."

Lakota West, ranked No. 18 nationally by MaxPreps, jumped out to an 18-0 lead in the first quarter. However, the Vikings outscored the Firebirds 15-8 in the second quarter.

Wyant was proud of how the Vikings showed determination in the second quarter.

"We will utilize this experience to improve as we continue to make a run toward our ultimate goal," Wyant said.

Princeton came within one point twice in the third quarter. The Vikings took a 47-45 lead on Mercer’s emphatic dunk at the 3:59 mark. However, the Firebirds proved to be too much down the stretch.

Lakota West remains undefeated against Ohio teams this season. The Firebirds play host to Colerain Feb. 13. Princeton plays host to Trotwood-Madison on Saturday night.

Friday’s game was originally scheduled to be played at Lakota West but was moved to Cintas Center due to the demand for tickets. However, the game sold out quickly early Wednesday afternoon. There were 500 tickets sold within eight minutes early Wednesday night.

Lakota West athletic director Scott Kaufman said 7,027 tickets were sold as of 6:45 p.m. Friday - 15 minutes before tipoff.

The crowd resembled a postseason tournament atmosphere inside Cintas Center. Both teams know they could meet again in March.

"Tonight is everything magical about high school sports," Kaufman said. "Two great teams, two great schools, two great communities and a wonderful host in Xavier University. I am grateful to the Cintas Center staff for turning this around for us in 48 ours. Tonight is everything perfect about high school sports."

