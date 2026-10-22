Former Reds first baseman, 1990 World Series champion Todd Benzinger dies

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman and World Series champion Todd Benzinger died Wednesday, the Reds announced Thursday. He was 63.

"The Cincinnati Reds are saddened by the passing of former first baseman and 1990 World Series champion Todd Benzinger," the team announced.

The Cincinnati Reds are saddened by the passing of former first baseman and 1990 World Series champion Todd Benzinger.



Todd will be remembered with great affection and gratitude for his place in one of the most memorable chapters in Reds history. Our deepest condolences go out… pic.twitter.com/h3P6UWTNn1 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 22, 2026

Benzinger was born in Dayton, Kentucky, and later graduated from New Richmond High School. The Reds did not specify how Benzinger died.

"Todd will be remembered with great affection and gratitude for his place in one of the most memorable chapters in Reds history," the Reds said. "Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, former teammates and all who knew and loved him."

Provided by the Cincinnati Reds

Benzinger played with the Reds from 1989 to 1991 and was part of the Reds' 1990 World Series championship-winning team, which defeated the Oakland Athletics in a four-game sweep. The team included players such as Barry Larkin, Chris Sabo, José Rijo, Eric Davis, Ron Oester and many more, and it was led by manager Lou Piniella.

Benzinger caught the final out of the 1990 World Series, as well, said Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame Museum.

The first baseman got his MLB start with the Boston Red Sox in 1987. After his stint with the Reds, Benzinger played for the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

"Todd remained close to the Cincinnati community and was a tremendous friend to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, generously participating in our events and sharing his time with fans," Walls said. "We will miss his friendship, his kindness and his presence in our community."

After his MLB career, Benzinger was a regular participant on the Reds Caravan, Reds Fantasy Camp, Reds Legends Remember program and a popular guest at Redsfest.

He also managed the Class A Dayton Dragons from 2009 to 2010.