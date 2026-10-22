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Nick Hagglund breaks record for most appearances with FC Cincinnati

The 'Cincinnati kid' has now worn the Cincinnati kit in more games than anyone else.
Nick Hagglund breaks record for most appearances with FC Cincinnati
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CINCINNATI — The “Cincinnati kid” has now worn the Cincinnati kit in more games than anyone else.

FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund made his 180th appearance with the club on Wednesday night – A club record.

FC Cincinnati won the game, 2-1 over DC United.

“If I could put this jersey on 1,000 times, I would,” said Hagglund.

Hagglund is a 2010 Lakota West High School graduate, and has been with FC Cincinnati since 2019.

“I’d give up 180 to put a star on the crest of FC Cincinnati,” said Hagglund.

FC Cincinnati has four games left in the 2026 season – the first one which, is a road game against that same DC United team Saturday night.

More FC Cincinnati news:
FC Cincinnati leader responds to Columbus loss before match against DC United

WCPO 9 Sports Team
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