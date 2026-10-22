Nick Hagglund breaks record for most appearances with FC Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The “Cincinnati kid” has now worn the Cincinnati kit in more games than anyone else.

FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund made his 180th appearance with the club on Wednesday night – A club record.

FC Cincinnati won the game, 2-1 over DC United.

“If I could put this jersey on 1,000 times, I would,” said Hagglund.

Hagglund is a 2010 Lakota West High School graduate, and has been with FC Cincinnati since 2019.

“I’d give up 180 to put a star on the crest of FC Cincinnati,” said Hagglund.

FC Cincinnati has four games left in the 2026 season – the first one which, is a road game against that same DC United team Saturday night.