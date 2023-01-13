Turpin High School football coach Kent McCullough steps down after 6 seasons

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio — Turpin football coach Kent McCullough stepped down Friday in order to take another position at another school.

McCullough led the Spartans to a 32-27 record in six seasons. That included a 10-1 record in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference during a league championship season.

McCullough, an intervention specialist at Turpin, was just the third head coach in Turpin High School history, following Bob Berta who served for the first 25 years (121-137) and Rob Stoll (122-48) for the next 15 seasons.

McCullough, a Region 16 representative for the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association, said he is grateful for the Turpin administration, coaches, student-athletes and families over the years. He informed the team of his decision on Friday. McCullough said it was a bittersweet moment knowing he's watched so many players grow and play at the next level.

McCullough declined to specify his next football position but said it could be announced soon.

"I first want to thank Kent and the entire staff for the hard work and leadership provided under his tenure," Turpin athletic director Tony Hemmelgarn said. "They were all part of a great group and I do appreciate their work. I have already heard from some of our kids and parents and I know our staff made great relationships with many of the kids in the program. We certainly hope to retain most of our assistants and we do wish Kent much success in the future."

The head football coaching position will be posted externally and internally and will be open until filled, Hemmelgarn said.

"We will turn over every stone to bring in the perfect person to lead our program into the future," Hemmelgarn said. "It's way more important for us to hire the right person than just any person. Many great days are ahead for the Spartans."

Turpin named McCullough as its head coach in February 2017. He succeeded Stoll at the time. McCullough, a former Miami University punter, was 39-26 in his six seasons at Harrison prior to Turpin.

Turpin had a 1-9 overall record this past season including 1-8 in the ECC.

Interested coaches should send a letter of interest, resume and anything else they deem important to Hemmelgarn at tonyhemmelgarn@foresthills.edu.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter