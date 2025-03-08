'Truly special' | Summit Country Day hoops team earns Division V regional title

FAIRBORN, Ohio — Summit Country Day boys basketball coach Kevin Johnson was in the process of postgame media interviews Saturday afternoon when the players playfully interrupted in celebration.

Johnson, a former University of Cincinnati player and 2013 Summit graduate, couldn’t stop smiling. The Silver Knights just earned a Division V regional championship with a 58-35 victory over Clark Montessori at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

“It means a lot,” Johnson said. “Second year as a head coach. I’m at my alma mater. They just worked hard all year. And when you see the fruits of labor they sacrifice so much time. To see them here today as a coach, as a former player is special.”

It is Summit’s first regional championship since 2012 when the Silver Knights won the Division III crown during Johnson’s junior year. He averaged 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists while earning the most valuable player award in the 2012 state final.

Summit named Johnson the team’s head coach in 2023 and has led the Silver Knights to success quickly with an upcoming state semifinal appearance next week.

“I love The Summit,” Johnson said. “My son goes to the school. All the administrators are all the same (as when Johnson attended). It’s just special. It’s a great moment to share with all those same people.”

Summit (17-7), which has a seven-game win streak, advances to play in a Division V state semifinal next week with the opponent, day and location to be determined on Sunday. Next week will be the fourth state semifinal appearance in program history.

Summit freshman Max Joiner, who scored a game-high 27 points along with 10 rebounds and six blocks Saturday, said the ultimate goal is to hang a state championship banner next to the 2012 commemorative display.

“The brotherhood that we’ve been able to form over the short amount of time that I’ve been here is truly special,” Joiner said.

Joiner, a Division V first team all-district selection, has interest from several college programs including Purdue, Southeastern Conference teams, Miami University and the University of Cincinnati. The 6-foot-4 guard has plenty of promise for the future.

“To all the NIL (name, image and likeness) people — you need to be following Max Joiner because the kid is worth every dollar of it,” Johnson said. “At 15 years old — 27 points today — he does this. He’s a special kid. He works. Great student. We try to keep him here for the next three years.”

Summit junior guard Tim Martin added 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Silver Knights, who defeated Clark Montessori in all three games this season.

Clark Montessori (17-9) made its first regional final appearance in program history. The Cougars, led by former UC player Cashmere Wright, were led in scoring by senior forward Emani Foster. He had 13 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Clark led 6-4 after the first quarter and slowed the tempo in the half-court game. Johnson challenged his players to match the Cougars’ physicality in the first half and the Silver Knights responded.

“We stopped settling for jumpers,” Johnson said. “Getting to the rim. Guys like Max Joiner — it’s a players’ game. He did what he needed to do, and that’s what happens.”

