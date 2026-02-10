'Tremendous ambassador' | Lakota West AD retiring in June, accepts OHSAA position

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Lakota West athletic director Scott Kaufman will retire from education this June after 34 years, including 30 years in athletic administration.

Kaufman has accepted a director position with the Ohio High School Athletic Association starting this summer. His impact on Southwest Ohio high school sports is significant.

“When you look at Scott’s 30 years as an athletic administrator, his success really comes down to the people he’s impacted and the culture he helped create,” Lakota East athletic director Jill Meiring said. “Scott has always been clear, approachable, and thoughtful in how he handled situations, which earned him respect from athletes, coaches, and families. People trust him because they know he is always focused on doing what is best for kids.”

Kaufman has been the Lakota West athletic director since August 2013. He also held athletic director positions at Wyoming (August 2011-July 2013) and Princeton (1998-2011).

“Scott has been one of the most impactful athletic directors I have encountered in my 35-plus years in athletic administration,” said Greater Miami Conference Commissioner Stu Eversole.

“His perspective on what is best for his student‑athletes and coaches has consistently placed them in the strongest possible positions for success. One of his greatest strengths as an athletic administrator are his exceptional communication skills. He takes the time to explain, interpret, and advocate for opportunities for student‑athletes and coaches. In short, Scott is their ultimate champion.”

Kaufman, the 2025 and 2016 Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s Athletic Administrator of the Year, serves on the OHSAA Southwest District Athletic Board. He’s also been the OHSAA Board of Directors President (August 2021 to July 2022), Vice President (August 2020 to July 2021) and Board Member (August 2019 to July 2020).

“Scott is one of the top authorities in Ohio High School Sports,” said Princeton City Schools Superintendent Elgin Card. “In our time together, people from across the state call him for advice on all things sports-related. He is a true professional who I feel blessed to call a colleague and a friend.”

Kaufman is also the OHSAA’s Southwest Regional Coordinator for the state basketball tournament. Kaufman was instrumental in moving last week's Princeton versus Lakota West game at Cintas Center.

“He’s been one of those go-to guys,” Mariemont athletic director Tom Nerl said. “I think he’s always a voice of reason.”

Kaufman has served in numerous roles in Southwest Ohio high school sports over the years including a football regional semifinal, regional final and state semifinal game manager and being on the OHSAA football site selection committee. He’s also been the GMC president and vice president.

“He’s always been for me a sounding board,” said Greater Catholic League South Division Commissioner Tom Gamble, who is organizer and founder of the Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown. “People respect him. They respect his opinion. He’s a great face. But, he’s a face with substance. He’s always got a smile on his face. “He’s a perfect fit at the OHSAA. Obviously, there is a tremendously changing landscape.”

Jan Wilking, former Oak Hills and Wyoming athletic director, said Kaufman is a thoughtful leader who is very servant-minded.

“He has always been a professional,” said Wilking, who is a partner in the Coaches’ Tool Chest. “A confidante. A leader within our leadership group.”

Fairfield athletic director Aaron Blankenship said Kaufman has always been a class act on and off the field.

“Scott has been a tremendous ambassador for interscholastic athletics in Southwest Ohio and a respected leader across our state,” Blankenship said. “He has always done a remarkable job of putting students first, and there are countless things he could be doing in retirement. We are all fortunate that he has chosen to continue serving with the OHSAA and supporting our student-athletes.”

