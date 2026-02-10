Catcher Tyler Stephenson wins arbitration case against the Reds and will get $6.8 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Catcher Tyler Stephenson won his salary arbitration case against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday and will earn $6.8 million instead of the team's offer of $6.55 million offer.

Players lead 6-1 in cases thus far and up to six more decisions are possible.

Josh Gordon, Allen Ponak and Chris Cameron made the decision one day after listening to arguments.

A decision in the case of Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers was expected later Tuesday.

Stephenson hit .239 with 13 homers and 50 RBIs in 88 games last year, sidelined from mid-March until May 2 by a strained left oblique and between Aug. 15 and Sept. 5 by a broken left thumb sustained while catching a pitch from Hunter Greene during a game against Milwaukee.

He earned $4.925 million last year.

Stephenson turns 30 in August and can become a free agent after this year’s World Series. He has a .261 average with 63 homers and 258 RBIs in six major league seasons, all with the Reds.

Detmers argued for $2.925 million and the Angels for $2.625 million in a hearing before Robert Herman, Samantha Tower and Scott Buchheit.

Detmers, 26, was moved to the bullpen last year and went 5-3 with a 3.96 ERA and three saves in 61 relief appearances, earning $1.825 million.

Detmers pitched a no-hitter against Tampa Bay on May 10, 2022, in his 11th major league start. He is 21-31 with a 4.77 ERA in five major league seasons with the Angels.

Three players remain scheduled for hearings this week: Kansas City left-hander Kris Bubic ($6.15 million vs. $5.15 million), Milwaukee catcher Willson Contreras ($9.9 million vs. $8.55 million) and Miami right-hander Calvin Faucher ($2.05 million vs. $1.8 million).

Withheld decisions to be unsealed this week involve Toronto left-hander Eric Lauer ($5.75 million vs. $4.4 million) and Atlanta left-hander Dylan Lee ($2.2 million vs. $2 million).