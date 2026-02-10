'Legendary coach' | Hall of Fame cross country/track coach Ron Russo has died

CINCINNATI — The love of running, coaching and teaching created a special bond between Frank Russo and his twin, Ron Russo.

“We grew up in a very loving household,” Frank said Tuesday morning. “Our running brought us even closer together.”

Those memories brought comfort and familiarity Tuesday morning as Frank and the Greater Cincinnati high school sports community mourned the loss of Ron Russo.

Ron died Tuesday morning at the age of 65. He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in May 2023.

“I’m just heartbroken by all of it,” said Frank, who is Moeller’s Senior Associate Athletic Director. “But, at the same time, Ron is in a better place. He’s in heaven. He’s in God’s hands.”

Ron and Frank were inducted into Buddy LaRosa’s High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. Ron was an inaugural Colerain High School inductee in 1997 and was also inducted into the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches (OATCCC) Hall of Fame in 2022 in addition to numerous other coaching honors.

Ron Russo is also a member of the Cincinnati Running Hall of Fame.

"Ron Russo, a legendary coach at Colerain, will forever be remembered as one of the greatest coaches to ever do it," Colerain athletic director Matt Stoinoff said.

"Throughout his years, he had such an impact on countless student-athletes, teaching invaluable lessons beyond running."

A 1979 Colerain graduate, Ron was the captain of the 1978 Colerain boys cross country team — Colerain’s first state team championship.

Later, as a coach, he led the Colerain girls cross country team to four consecutive Division I state championships (1997 to 2000). The 1997 Colerain girls cross country team was a 2022 LaRosa’s Hall of Fame team inductee. The Cardinals were ranked No. 3 nationally.

“His teams were an extension of his family,” Frank said. “He loved those teams, and it showed in terms of the excellence” the teams exhibited.

Besides running and coaching, Frank said the greatest gift was for the brothers’ children to be connected over the years. Frank admired Ron’s dedication and commitment to his family.

Frank said Ron always built the programs wherever he coached. A strong work ethic, passion and enthusiasm were inherent in Ron’s coaching style – characteristics of when Ron and Frank ran together at White Oak Middle School.

"Beyond the track or course, Ron's influence extended throughout the school day, leaving a lasting impact on many students and staff," Stoinoff said. "His presence will be deeply missed by all."

Frank saw that energy in Ron’s coaching first-hand in 1986 – the season the brothers coached together and led the Lancers to a state runner-up finish.

“Coaching with Ron was a memorable experience,” Frank said.

Ron was the Colerain girls cross country and track and field coach from 1990 to 2009. He served as the Colerain athletic director from 1992 to 1996.

His 76 championship titles are more than any other coach in Colerain athletics history, according to the school. He was named coach of the year in cross country and track at the league, city, regional or state levels a total of 33 times, including state coach of the year in 1998. Russo's girls cross country and track teams won 29 league championships and 12 city championships. He added another eight conference titles in boys cross country and track.

Russo, who started his coaching career at Forest Park High School, later coached at McAuley and Thomas More University.

Frank said the running community showed significant support for Ron over the past few years. In 2023, Colerain announced that the Vince Mercure Colerain Invitational Track Meet was renamed the Vince Mercure - Ron Russo Colerain Invitational.

“The running community in general has been amazing,” Frank said. “We’re so appreciative his friends were with him, too.”

Frank knows his brother is in a better place.

“His suffering is gone,” Frank said. “A blessing from that standpoint. God has taken him in his hands, in his arms.”

