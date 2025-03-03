'This group is something special' | Loveland boys basketball team gets first district title since 1993

LOVELAND, Ohio — The Loveland High School boys basketball program won’t soon forget its first district championship this past weekend since 1993.

“It is a historic accomplishment for Loveland High School,” said Tigers coach Rob Reis. “It’s been cool because several former players from the ’93 team reached out to me. One of them, John Waple, a Loveland teacher and coach, came to speak to our team last Friday.”

Loveland defeated Clayton Northmont 53-45 in overtime Saturday in a Division II district final at Mason. It marked Loveland's fourth district championship in program history, joining the 1993, 1972 and 1971 teams.

“After the game, I told them how proud we are of them and that they were just part of one of the greatest victories in school history in any sport,” Reis said. “The celebration was pretty crazy in the locker room and so many members of the community were still waiting for the team outside the gym as we headed to the buses. Typical of Loveland as the community rallies around athletics.”

Loveland (17-8) advances to play Toledo St. Francis de Sales (14-9) in a Division II regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Elida Fieldhouse.

“The mindset for the next game is to control what we can control and to continue to play within our roles as a team,” Reis said. “We understand what is at stake but that doesn’t change how we prepare and our focus in practice the next three days.”

Loveland has been led by several players including junior guard Chase Martin, who averages 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.7 steals.

“He has been really good all year,” Reis said. “He is kind of a throwback — physically tough, naturally competitive, doesn’t get tired, doesn’t shoot a ton of 3s and scores from the free-throw line. He’s not just a scorer. He took 18 charges during the regular season. He is one of the most competitive kids I’ve ever been around. He practices very hard and has continued to get better and better.”

Loveland has been especially strong since January. The Tigers didn’t have much experience entering this season but have grown together during this postseason.

“This group is something special,” Loveland athletic director Jayson Bruce said. “They have all bought into the team-first mentality. Every young man shows up every day ready to work and ready to put the team first. We have a group of hard-working, grind-it-out type of kids. And they are almost all multi-sport athletes for us, so their work ethic and success reach so many other teams and student-athletes.”

Seniors Benjamin Tibbs, Will Bertoli, Will Bertke have been leaders for the Tigers throughout the season.

Reis, in his 10th season as the Loveland head coach, told the team this past Saturday to enjoy the special district championship and each moment the team has on its journey.

“I told them how lucky we are to be a part of a community that supports its teams and what a great community event the game was, and they should appreciate that and not take it for granted,” said Reis.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter