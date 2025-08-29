'They will never forget this moment' | Chris Henry Jr. gives back to Withrow football team

CINCINNATI — One of the nation’s top high school football players returned to Cincinnati Friday morning to give back to his former school.

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., an Ohio State verbal commit and former Withrow player who now plays high school football in California, donated more than 50 pairs of new Adidas cleats to the Withrow football team. It is part of Henry’s name, image and likeness (NIL) agreement with Adidas.

Henry is a star receiver for national No. 1-ranked Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). He was named to the Preseason MaxPreps All-America Team earlier this month.

“We are incredibly proud to see Chris Henry Jr. return to Withrow and give back to our student-athletes,” Cincinnati Public Schools District Athletic Director Josh Hardin said. “His generosity and leadership, through his partnership with Adidas, show our students what it means to give back and honor the community that helped shape you. This is a testament to the great things happening at Withrow and in CPS. We look forward to watching him grow and are truly grateful to see him come back and give back.”

Henry’s donation is a reflection of his gratitude for the role Withrow played for his time spent at the school and his desire to inspire the next generation of student-athletes and former teammates.

“After making it big, Chris has chosen to give back to the Withrow football program who the entire community has believed in,” Withrow athletic director Regina Williams said. “His generosity is more than a gift, it's a reminder that no matter how far he goes, he will never forget where he came from. His story is proof that hard work, dedication, and perseverance can take you anywhere. His decision to reinvest in our young men means the world to them and they will never forget this moment.”

Mater Dei (1-0), ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps is idle this week.

Withrow (1-0) plays host to Chaminade Julienne (0-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Withrow defeated visiting Milford 35-0 in the season opener Aug. 22.

Henry, the son of the late Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, was a Division II first-team all-state selection during the 2023 season for Withrow. The Tigers (12-2 record in 2023) were a Division II regional finalist that season.

Henry set a Withrow season mark for most receiving yards (1,127 yards) during the 2023 season. He had 71 receptions and 10 touchdowns, according to the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference. He also played on defense and earned nine tackles and an interception.

“To all my Withrow football coaches and faculty, I appreciate the development on and off the field," Henry wrote on X in February 2024. "To my teammates, we locked in for life, we won championships and set school records this year. But, most importantly, we built a bond that will last forever."

Henry played at West Clermont his freshman season before he transferred to Withrow in November 2022. His legacy represents a great deal to the Withrow High School football community .

“Chris is more than an athlete, he's a role model, a leader, and a testament to what it means to succeed and turn that success into something bigger than himself,” Williams said. “Thank you Chris Henry Jr. for the humble gesture and the Withrow Community will forever cheer you on no matter where you are.”

