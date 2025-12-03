Ohio Mr. Football finalist Ryder Hooks signs with Eastern Kentucky University

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota East senior running back Ryder Hooks said he's always felt at home with Eastern Kentucky University.

That’s why even as other college football programs entered his recruiting journey after the Thunderhawks’ season, the Ohio Mr. Football finalist went with a program that fit the best.

There were times when Hooks said his phone was non-stop with other college coaches inviting him on game-day visits.

However, Hooks said he felt most comfortable with the Colonels at the end of the day.

He signed with EKU on Wednesday as the NCAA’s first day of the college football signing period opened.

“It was like waking up on Christmas morning,” Hooks said. “EKU made me feel like home, like a priority.”

Hooks and Moeller senior quarterback Matt Ponatoski, a University of Kentucky signee, are among eight finalists for the Ohio Mr. Football award, which will be announced Thursday afternoon.

Hooks rushed for 2,032 yards and 19 touchdowns this season for the Thunderhawks (8-4). He also had 2,850 all-purpose yards, according to the football program.

Earlier this month, Hooks was named the Southwest District Division I offensive player of the year.

On defense, Hooks had 38 tackles, three interceptions, five forced fumbles and 12 pass breakups. He had two defensive touchdowns.

Hooks said he considered several other scholarship offers, including from Miami University, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Rhode Island, Tarleton State and Bowling Green.

But a visit to the EKU campus a few weeks ago, along with a handful of other visits with the Colonels, cemented Hooks' decision. He said EKU head coach Walt Wells and the entire program have created a family atmosphere.

“The whole staff called my phone Wednesday," Hooks said.

Lakota East associate head coach Lee Hooks, Ryder's father, said EKU has made honest recruiting efforts since last year.

"We had a lot of bigger programs recruiting Ryder but they have been great throughout this process and me and my wife, Julie, are happy with his decision," Lee said.

Ryder, who is listed at 5 feet 8 and 185 pounds, said he’s looking forward to competing as a freshman and exhibiting leadership in a humble manner.

“The kid is just a joy to be around every single day,” Lakota East coach Jon Kitna said this season. “Every time you’re around him you feel like you’re getting better.”

Ryder earned plenty of memories throughout his Lakota East career, including 286 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the season opener at Centerville Aug. 22 and 290 yards and four touchdowns in the regular-season finale against visiting Lakota West.

Ryder said he's grateful for the leadership of Kitna, who was instrumental in helping the running back prepare for college football.

His season helped create a great deal of football memories for his family. Jude Hooks, Ryder's older brother, had an outstanding season for Moorpark College in California.

"With the Mr. Ohio decision tomorrow this has been an amazing ride for our family," Lee said. "My wife and I couldn't be happier right now."

