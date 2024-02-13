Former Withrow wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is transferring to Mater Dei High School

CINCINNATI — Former Withrow High School wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. announcedMonday night he plans to attend Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif.

Withrow athletic director Regina Williams confirmed the news Tuesday morning.

The Mater Dei football team (13-1) was ranked No. 3 nationally by MaxPreps this past season.

Henry, who is verbally committed to The Ohio State University, was a Division II first-team all-state selection this past football season at Withrow (12-2). The Tigers were a Division II regional finalist.

Henry is the son of the late Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry.

"I appreciate having the opportunity to compete in the same city my father played and receiving all the love from the community for the past 2.5 years," Henry wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Cincinnati will always be a special place to my siblings and I."

Henry, who announced last week his commitment to the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game, is rated the nation's No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class by 247 Sports. He is listed as California's top-rated player overall in the 2026 class by the website.

"To all my Withrow football coaches and faculty, I appreciate the development on and off the field," Henry wrote on X. "To my teammates, we locked in for life, we won championships and set school records this year. But, most importantly, we built a bond that will last forever."

Henry set a Withrow season mark for most receiving yards (1,127 yards) this past season. He had 71 receptions and 10 touchdowns, according to the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference. He also played on defense and earned nine tackles and an interception.

Henry played at West Clermont his freshman season before he transferred to Withrow in November 2022.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter