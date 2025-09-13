CINCINNATI — The Taft High School football team has a 4-0 record for the first time in program history, according to Taft athletic director Austin Gullett.

The Taft varsity football program started in 1960, according to Gullett.

"Starting 4-0 is a proud and history-making moment for our program, but it’s also the standard that Coach (Tyler) Williams has set for Taft football," Gullett said. "We expect to win, and our boys have embraced that. They’ve worked extremely hard, pushed through adversity, and stayed locked in on and off the field. What makes this group special is their humility — if you ask them about 4-0, they’ll just smile and say, ‘We just want to win football games one week at a time.’"

The Senators are ranked No. 2 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings, according to projections analyst Joe Eitel.

Taft defeated visiting Mount Healthy 69-0 Friday night at Stargel Stadium for the Senators’ second shutout this season. Taft has outscored its opponents 195-34 through three weeks.

Taft is led by head coach Tyler Williams, who earned the most wins in program history after the season opener.

Williams has 46 wins entering Taft’s Week 5 game against Thurgood Marshall (0-3) Sept. 20 at Stargel Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Memorable game

Goshen junior Gage Croley rushed 36 times for 371 yards (10.3 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in the Warriors’ 53-19 win over visiting Bethel-Tate. Croley had an estimated 100 yards-plus after contact.

"Obviously Gage is an unbelievable running back," Goshen coach Shane Elkin said. "It's easy to coach football when you have a kid like that."

Sophomore quarterback Caden Slusher was 7 of 10 passing for 127 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored two rushing touchdowns for Goshen (3-1), who plays host to Blanchester (1-3) Sept. 19.

The Goshen offensive line included junior Chase Grundy, senior Connor Hensley, sophomore Landon Christman, sophomore Conner Huening and junior Hayden Peters.

"I'm just super proud of the offensive line," Elkin said.

Goshen had 545 yards of total offense and eight touchdowns. Croley had the six rushing touchdowns and the line protected the pocket to make it possible for another 127 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Goshen has a 3-1 record for the first time since the 2017 season, according to Elkin.

Elder stays undefeated

Elder’s 16-8 win over visiting La Salle gives the Panthers a 4-0 record for the first time since 2009 when the team won the first five games of that season, according to Elder Media Production Coordinator Adam Duwel. Elder has yet to give up a touchdown in the first half of its four games this season.

Elder coach Doug Ramsey has won the first four-plus games of the season six times during his career, including 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2009 and 2025, according to Duwel.

Elder, ranked No. 1 in the Division I, Region 4 standings, plays at Louisville St. Xavier (3-0) Sept. 19.

Career night

East Central junior Colton Bellman rushed for a career-high 261 yards in the Trojans’ 35-14 win over host Franklin County. East Central trailed 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and scored 35 unanswered points between the second and third quarters. Junior Ethan Feldkamp caught a 59-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, which was a career-long TD catch. Senior Jake Lutz registered a career-high three sacks. East Central (3-1) plays at Batesville (3-1) next week.

Unique situation

New Richmond senior Camden Dittman had quite the three-play sequence in Friday’s 53-20 win over visiting Shroder. Dittman had an interception on defense and then scored on a touchdown reception on the next play. On the ensuing kickoff, Dittman recovered an onside kick. “I’ve never seen a player do something so impactful three plays in a row on all three phases of the game,” New Richmond coach Brian Pitzer said. “Very unique.” New Richmond junior quarterback Brady Young had 320 yards passing and four touchdowns. Junior Dylan Wolf had 21 carries for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Peyton Abner had five receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Significant win

Cincinnati Country Day defeated Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy 24-22 at Woodward Friday night in a matchup featuring Division VII, Region 28 teams. Junior quarterback Levi Guttman was 8 of 14 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He had 73 yards rushing and a fumble recovery. Sophomore Thomas Huckleby had a rushing touchdown along with six receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an interception. Senior Brandon Proffit had two interceptions. Cincinnati Country Day (3-1) is No. 6 in Region 28.

