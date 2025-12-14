Updates: Bengals brave the cold, face the Ravens in Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back in Paycor Stadium for a frigid matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals (4-9) are looking to bounce back from their 39-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. Cincinnati collected its last win on Thanksgiving against the Ravens (6-7) in Baltimore.

Sunday's game will be played in the single digits as wind chills bring feels-like temperatures into the negatives.

The playoffs are all but out of sight for the Bengals, who need to win out and get some help from others. Regardless, Sunday's game does have playoff implications for the AFC North, which is currently topped by the 7-6 Steelers. With the Ravens, who have lost two straight, just one game back from Pittsburgh, they're gunning for that spot — and Cincinnati could mess that up.

Cincinnati's matchup with Baltimore will also see Joe Burrow take the field for the first time since he got candid about his focus on "having fun" while playing football.

"I've been through more than most and (it's) certainly not easy on the brain or the body," Burrow said.

The QB also said that having fun is necessary if he wants to keep playing football.

"If it's not fun, then what am I doing it for?" Burrow said.

The comments sent a shiver down the spines of some Bengals fans. Teammate Ja'Marr Chase said he doesn't think there's anything wrong with Burrow showing some emotion after coming back from an injury.

The Bengals and Ravens kick off at 1 p.m. in Paycor Stadium.