Scores for Week 4 of Cincinnati, NKY high school football season

Seven Greater Cincinnati teams are preparing for the Ohio High School Athletic Association football regional finals Nov. 19.
CINCINNATI — It's Week 4 of the high school football season and we've got some good games on the schedule.

The WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week features two undefeated teams — Indian Hill and Wyoming. Indian Hill is ranked No. 2 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings, according to projections analyst Joe Eitel. Wyoming is No. 3 in the region.

Indian Hill outscored opponents by a 118-28 margin through three weeks. The Cowboys, who have the No. 1 winning percentage in Ohio high school football history, had 776 wins as a program entering the game.

But that's not the only game we're covering. We'll also be showing highlights from Taft vs. Mt. Healthy, Anderson vs. Lebanon, Lakota East vs. Hamilton, Lakota West vs. Princeton, Beechwood vs. Simon Kenton, Lloyd Memorial vs. Aiken, Bellevue vs. St. Henry, Walton-Verona vs. Boone County and Ryle vs. Christian Academy (Louisville).

Get the latest scores below, and catch all of the top highlights on WCPO 9 Friday Football starting at 11:15 p.m.

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Mike Dyer