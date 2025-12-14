County official calls out Bengals for snow left on Paycor Stadium seats during game. Did they break NFL rules?

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Baltimore Ravens in sub-zero temperatures Sunday at Paycor Stadium — but did the team also violate NFL policy?

Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas called out the Bengals on social media after the game for the conditions fans dealt with due to the snow.

"I want to apologize to the Bengals fans that had to clean snow, out of their own seats," Dumas wrote on Facebook. "The Bengals have to do better !! I demand it and so does the NFL."

Photos from Paycor Stadium ahead of the game show practically every seat filled with snow. The Greater Cincinnati area experienced roughly 4-6 inches of snowfall Saturday afternoon and evening.

The game's broadcast also saw fans — at least the ones who braved the freezing temps — battling the snow in their seats.

Carolyn Kaster/AP A fan sits in the stadium seats covered in snow before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

While fans and Dumas are upset at the leftover snow, did the Bengals actually break any rules by leaving it there?

According to the NFL Operations Manual, potentially.

On page A48 of the 2022-2023 NFL Operations Manual, the league details special guidelines for snow and ice conditions.

"Each home club is responsible for having a snow removal plan in place and ensuring that its stadium has adequate snow removal equipment available," the manual reads. "Snow and ice must be removed from the stadium before all games. This applies to the playing field, sidelines, seating bowl, aisles, pedestrian ramps, walkways, parking lots, etc."

Snow was clearly removed from the field, according to Associated Press pictures and the game's broadcast.

Jeff Dean/AP A worker operates a snow plow on the field before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The Bengals have not addressed any claims of the organization violating NFL policy. When we reached out to the Bengals, they directed us to the NFL for a statement.