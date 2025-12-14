Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts 42  Closings/Delays
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

County official calls out Bengals for snow left on Paycor Stadium seats during game. Did they break NFL rules?

According to the NFL Operations Manual, maybe
Paycor Stadium Seats Snow Covered Bengals Ravens
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Stadium seats are covered in snow before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Paycor Stadium Seats Snow Covered Bengals Ravens
Paycor Stadium Snow Filled Seats
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Baltimore Ravens in sub-zero temperatures Sunday at Paycor Stadium — but did the team also violate NFL policy?

Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas called out the Bengals on social media after the game for the conditions fans dealt with due to the snow.

"I want to apologize to the Bengals fans that had to clean snow, out of their own seats," Dumas wrote on Facebook. "The Bengals have to do better !! I demand it and so does the NFL."

Photos from Paycor Stadium ahead of the game show practically every seat filled with snow. The Greater Cincinnati area experienced roughly 4-6 inches of snowfall Saturday afternoon and evening.

The game's broadcast also saw fans — at least the ones who braved the freezing temps — battling the snow in their seats.

Paycor Stadium Snow Filled Seats
A fan sits in the stadium seats covered in snow before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

While fans and Dumas are upset at the leftover snow, did the Bengals actually break any rules by leaving it there?

According to the NFL Operations Manual, potentially.

On page A48 of the 2022-2023 NFL Operations Manual, the league details special guidelines for snow and ice conditions.

"Each home club is responsible for having a snow removal plan in place and ensuring that its stadium has adequate snow removal equipment available," the manual reads. "Snow and ice must be removed from the stadium before all games. This applies to the playing field, sidelines, seating bowl, aisles, pedestrian ramps, walkways, parking lots, etc."

Snow was clearly removed from the field, according to Associated Press pictures and the game's broadcast.

Paycor Stadium Snow Covered Bengals Ravens
A worker operates a snow plow on the field before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The Bengals have not addressed any claims of the organization violating NFL policy. When we reached out to the Bengals, they directed us to the NFL for a statement.

More Bengals news:
Bengals look awful against Ravens in 24-0 loss, to miss playoffs again Bengals' Joseph Ossai, Myles Murphy stepping up in absence of Trey Hendrickson Bengals’ Ted Karras spends off-day making holiday wishes come true

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM