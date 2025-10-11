Taft High School football team earns fifth consecutive shutout

CINCINNATI — The Taft High School football team continued a very special season journey on Friday night.

The host Senators defeated Western Hills 58-0 in a Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red Division matchup at Stargel Stadium.

Taft has outscored its opponents 258-0 over the past five games overall. Friday was Taft's fifth consecutive shutout and sixth overall this season.

Taft, a 2024 Division IV state semifinalist, has significant goals in November and December.

“It’s bigger than just this one game right here,” Taft coach Tyler Williams said. “We’re preparing for something that’s at the top of our list right now. We want to go 1-0 each and every week. We know we got to play playoff football right now. We keep the energy high at practice. We play music. We dance.”

The Senators, who have an 8-0 record for the first time in program history, entered Friday night ranked No. 2 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings. There are two more weeks of the regular season.

"Our kids are having fun; coaches and fans are having fun," Williams said. "And we are playing some good football."

Taft left nothing in doubt Friday night. Junior Eddie Holloway took the opening kickoff for a touchdown on the first play of the game.

Taft junior quarterback Monsanna Torbert threw the first of his three touchdown passes to senior Najia Hill on fourth down early in the second quarter.

"I feel like our guys play hungry together," Torbert said. "Our whole team relies on our special teams or our defense.

Hill scored a touchdown on a punt return about two minutes later to help give the Senators a 21-0 lead.

Sophomore quarterback Key’Sean Torbert – Monsanna’s younger brother – threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Lorenzo McMullen to help give the Senators a 28-0 lead.

McMullen scored on a 12-yard touchdown reception from Monsanna Torbert to help give Taft a 35-0 lead at halftime.

Taft plays Aiken Oct. 17 at Western Hills. The Mustangs (2-6) play at Woodward next week.

