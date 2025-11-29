Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Withrow 2027 WR Charles Alexander Jr. verbally commits to the University of Louisville

Withrow star player helped Tigers to nine wins in 2025
Copy of BLUE BACKGROUND (1).jpg
Anthony Berry/Withrow High School
Withrow junior wide receiver Charles "Chuck" Alexander Jr. with University of Louisville wide receivers coach Deion Branch. Alexander made a verbal commitment to Louisville on Saturday.
Copy of BLUE BACKGROUND (1).jpg
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Withrow 2027 wide receiver Charles “Chuck” Alexander Jr. announced Saturday night his verbal commitment to the University of Louisville.

“It felt like home,” Alexander told WCPO 9 Sports. “I knew I wanted to be a Cardinal.”

Alexander said he planned to give a verbal commitment to Louisville but that sentiment was reinforced after the Cardinals' 41-0 home win over the University of Kentucky on Saturday.

Alexander, a three-star receiver by Rivals, was a Southwest District Division II second team selection this season. The 6-foot-3 190-pound Alexander was a Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red Division first-team selection.

Withrow coach Anthony Berry said Alexander’s verbal commitment to Louisville completed a process that was a natural fit between the star player and college program.

Alexander has built a rapport with Louisville's wide receivers coach Deion Branch. Branch is a former longtime NFL player and Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XXXIX. Branch starred at Louisville prior to his NFL career.

Alexander participated in some game day visits and visited campus going back to this past spring.

“Great conference, great coach,” Berry said. “It checks a lot of boxes.”

Alexander had several other scholarship offers including the University of Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky and others.

Alexander said he likes Louisville’s offense and is confident in the pass game and his ability to impact the Cardinals on that side of the football.

While Alexander is eligible to sign with Louisville in December 2026, the class of 2026 will start its NCAA early signing period Dec. 3.

Withrow senior defensive back Jaycee Houston and senior offensive tackle Justyn Lyles plan to sign with Marshall on Wednesday. Withrow has a National Signing Day ceremony scheduled on Wednesday afternoon.

Withrow (9-3, 4-1 CMAC Red Division) was a Division II regional quarterfinalist this season.

Be Santa's helper! Click or scan to donate today