Anderson football team advances to Division II state final for second straight season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The undefeated Anderson football team will compete for a state championship in Canton next week for a second straight season.

Anderson defeated Sunbury Big Walnut 29-22 in a Division II state semifinal Friday night at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

Anderson (14-0) advances to play Avon (13-1) it in the Division II state semifinal Dec. 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. That is the first of seven state finals scheduled in Stark County next week.

Anderson vs Avon will be a rematch of the 2024 state final in which Anderson was a state runner-up.

Anderson now heads into its second straight state final and its fourth state final as a program.

Anderson, ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Ohio football rankings (regardless of division) won the 2007 Division II state title was a runner-up in 2008 and 2024.

The Raptors have earned another opportunity under the leadership of head coach Evan Dreyer.

The Raptors have practiced all preseason and throughout this season at 5:53 a.m., representing seven minutes earlier than 6 a.m. since Anderson lost to Avon by seven points in the 2024 state final.

“Our kids are hungry,” Dreyer said earlier this week. “From day one after that loss to Avon, we’re a couple days away now from making it our goal to get back there.”

It’s been a special journey all season for Anderson. Entering Friday, Anderson outscored opponents 591 to 168. Anderon won its second straight outright Eastern Cincinnati Conference championship.

Anderson won its third consecutive regional championship Nov. 21.

"It means the world to our program. We appreciate everything our parents and kids put into our program! It is a great time to be a raptor! Our commitment level matches our expectation level from our parents and kids. It is really neat for us," said Dreyer.

The Raptors defeated Trotwood-Madison 38-7 Nov. 21 in a regional final at Lakota West. It was the fifth football regional championship overall for Anderson. It was Anderson's fourth consecutive regional final appearance.

