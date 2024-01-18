Sycamore High School senior forward Raleigh Burgess is a 'once-in-a-career kind of kid'

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Basketball brings a great deal of joy to Sycamore senior Raleigh Burgess.

"I don't know how to describe how I love it," Burgess said with a smile. "It comes to me naturally and I enjoy coming here every day."

The 6-foot-10 power forward/center is a Purdue University signee and one of Ohio's top high school boys basketball players this season. He averages 15.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 1.3 assists per game for the 11-1 Aviators.

In addition to his offensive post presence, Burgess is an efficient 3-point shooter and he affects nearly every possession on defense.

"He's a once-in-a-career kind of kid," Sycamore boys basketball coach Tim Austing said. "He's an exceptional talent. There's only so many kids that are that tall. And most of them that are that tall really don't have that kind of skill set. And the very few that have the skill set and the height do not have the drive and the toughness."

Burgess, who carries a 4.2 grade-point average, has the talent to lead the Aviators to a potential deep postseason run starting in February.

"He's very multi-skilled but with all that being said - his best skill is his leadership and his character," Austing said. "We don't treat him any different."

Austing, a former Elder assistant coach, is often asked to compare Burgess to former NFL tight end Kyle Rudolph, a former Elder football and basketball star.

"Self-driven - you don't really have to motivate them," Austing said. "Hard work is like one of their favorite things. But, he's 6-10 plus - you know - that's big. He's having a great year. He's an A-plus of a kid. Just blessed to have the opportunity to coach him."

That character was tested last year after Burgess suffered a season-ending leg injury in January 2023.

"After we lost our last game I remember looking at him," Sycamore athletic director Mark Harden said. "He's not even playing and took it as hard as anybody. He's unique. I've been in this business a long time. He's just a special, unique kind of kid. Great family and everything. He's meant a lot to us as a student body."

He always made it a point to be with his teammates - whether it was at games or practices. That commitment to the program isn't surprising to Oak Hills coach Mike Price, Raleigh's former Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) coach.

"Some young men of his height and skill set may have left Sycamore to attend a prep school," Price said. "Not Raleigh. He works to be good, has a passion to work hard and succeed no matter what he does."

Burgess has learned perspective from adversity.

"It taught me the lesson that something can be taken away just like that," Burgess said. "And you kind of have to take everything and know that it's not always going to be there."

Raleigh's dad, Todd, died 6 1/2 years ago after suffering a heart attack. Todd was a 6-foot-6 NCAA Division III college basketball player and a Boston Celtics fan who passed his love of hoops onto his son.

"He's the reason I love basketball," Raleigh said. "He's just the reason I still play."

Raleigh plays for dad knowing he has the full support of mom, Heather, who never misses a game.

"She's kind of done everything for us," Raleigh said.

Heather is instrumental in the athletic booster club at school and helps to support other families in the basketball program. She's proud of Raleigh's determination and what he's achieved.

"We're grateful for the coaching staff at Sycamore and the school community which has supported him throughout the journey," Heather Burgess said.

Heather played a significant role in Raleigh's college recruiting journey, researching the academic institutions and basketball programs. Ultimately, Raleigh found Purdue to be the best fit.

"It's a great school, great academics," Austing said. "If it wasn't an academic school he was interested in he'd turned down the Lakers because they didn't offer a degree. That's just the way he is."

Raleigh, 18, plans to pursue a business degree, reminiscent of Heather's career path, prioritizing the importance of academic opportunities that coincide with his pursuit of playing basketball at the highest level.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter