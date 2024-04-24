Sycamore High School girls lacrosse coach Eddie Clark earns his 400th career win

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Sycamore High School girls lacrosse coach Eddie Clark earned his 400th career win Tuesday night as the Aviators defeated host Fairfield 21-4 in a Greater Miami Conference match-up.

Clark has a career record of 400-94-6, according to the Sycamore program. This is Clark's 25th year coaching. He has 400 wins in 500 games or an 80% win percentage since his first season at Sycamore in 2000.

"As someone who was coached by him 20 years ago, and has coached with him for 15 seasons, I can say the impact of the 400 wins goes beyond all accolades," Sycamore assistant coach Meredith Post said.

"The lessons he has instilled in his players over the past 25 seasons stay with all of the alumni forever. He's built a program that is a true family. Parents whose kids graduated years ago still show up at our games, alumni are in each other's weddings, and his entire coaching staff is made up of former players wanting to continue the traditions of this program."

Clark has earned three state championships at Sycamore including 2007, 2009 and 2014. The Aviators have six state finals appearances overall. He has won 14 regional titles with the first regional championship occurring in 2003.

"He spends countless time in practice," Sycamore assistant athletic director Dan Buchanan said. "I think he's an exceptional teacher of the game. He's a role model for his ladies. He's a great lacrosse coach. He's runs a first-class program."

Sycamore (7-1, 6-0 Greater Miami Conference) has had 49 USA Lacrosse All-Americans and 34 NCAA student-athletes. Clark earned his 300th career win in 2016 and 250th victory in 2013.

"Those of us who know him know how deeply passionate he is about our athletes and helping them understand core values of hard work, discipline and teamwork," Post said. "These values are the foundation of our program's family and set you up for life beyond the high school lacrosse field."

McDaniel's Photography Sycamore girls lacrosse coach Eddie Clark has led the Aviators to a 7-1 record this spring.

Only Upper Arlington coach Wendy Pinta (441 wins from 1992-2013) is listed with more career wins in Ohio girls lacrosse history, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association website.

Buchanan said Clark's love for lacrosse and the ability to effectively instruct student-athletes speaks volumes over the years.

"I think he's an excellent teacher of the game," Buchanan said.

