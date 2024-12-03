'It was a great run' | Sycamore coach Scott Dattilo retiring after 22 seasons

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Sycamore High School football coach Scott Dattilo is retiring from the position after 19 seasons.

"I've been coaching high school since I was 18 years old; I'm now 55," Dattilo said. "It's the right time. It was a great run."

Dattilo won 109 games at Sycamore since 2006. He has been a head coach for 22 years overall, including three seasons at Fairfield.

Dattilo said his motivation to do what it takes to compete isn't the same as earlier in his career. And yet, he looks back with a great deal of pride from coaching on Friday nights.

"The relationships with the coaches No. 1 and the great connections with the players," are the proudest moments from the two-plus decades of being a head coach, Dattilo said.

Dattio said his favorite game was in 2006 when he earned his first win at Sycamore. The Aviators defeated Withrow 31-6 at Norwood's Shea Stadium.

Dattillo guided the Aviators to 10 playoff appearances including trips to the regional final in 2016 and regional semifinals in 2006 and 2017. He was also named the Greater Miami Conference coach of the year in 2007 and 2011.

Dattilo said he enjoyed being a part of the Sycamore community for nearly two decades as the head coach.

Dattilo met with the team Tuesday morning to inform the players of his decision. He informed Ovington and the coaching staff on Monday.

“Coach Dattilo is a staple of our community,” Ovington said. “He is a man of integrity. He will definitely be missed.”

Dattilo will remain a math teacher at the school. Dattilo didn't rule out coaching again in some capacity. But, he also added he prefers to live in the moment and not look too far ahead in the future.

Sycamore does not plan on naming an interim head coach. Ovington said the school hopes to do interviews after winter break with a goal of naming a new head coach by the end of January.

Sycamore had a 1-10 record this season. The Aviators were 5-6 in 2023 and lost to Hamilton in the first round of the playoffs.

Ovington said Dattilo's impact goes beyond wins and losses with the program. Dattilo won a regional award for sportsmanship, ethics and integrity this year, too.

"As the winningest football coach in Sycamore's history, Coach Dattilo's legacy goes far beyond the field," Ovington wrote in an email to Sycamore football parents and players. "He has positively impacted countless lives — students, athletes, staff, and alumni alike. We are grateful for his commitment to our program and the lasting influence he has made on our community."

