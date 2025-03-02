Sycamore boys basketball team earns first district championship since 2004

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The Sycamore High School boys basketball team hasn’t forgotten a special practice it conducted right before its district semifinal against Moeller this past week.

Sycamore graduates visited the players and the coaching staff and offered words of inspiration as the Aviators prepared for the Division I postseason tournament.

The grads implored the team to seize its opportunity and not let nerves get the best of their abilities.

“It kind of all put it in perspective,” Sycamore coach Tim Austing said early Sunday afternoon. “I think the kids took that to heart.”

Sycamore, a No. 12 seed in the Southwest District, defeated No. 4 Moeller 44-36 in overtime Feb. 26 at Lakota West.

“My phone blew up like crazy,” Austing said.

Austing, who is in his fourth season, joined the players in celebration in the locker room to commemorate the upset. But, the Aviators resolved to prove they weren't a one-hit wonder in the tournament.

Three days later, the Aviators defeated No. 2 seed Huber Heights Wayne 53-50 Saturday in a district final at Vandalia Butler. It marked the first district championship for the Sycamore boys basketball program since 2004.

“It’s just been a really big week,” Sycamore athletic director Andrew Ovington said. “It speaks to the level of program Tim has built the last several years.”

Sycamore earned an 8-0 lead to start the game Saturday and controlled the momentum most of the way. The Aviators knew Wayne was capable of 15- to 20-point runs based on scouting film. But, that simply didn’t occur Saturday.

“The kids were really dialed in,” Austing said. “We were focused on getting a good start.”

Several players stepped up for the Aviators including seniors Tariq Kimbrough and Samuel Imade along with junior Ryan Lynn.

Kimbrough, who scored 21 points in the win over Moeller, continued to make clutch shots and free throws.

Imade, who had 13 points in the win over Moeller, showed his leadership and experience on the court. At one point Saturday, Imade blocked a Wayne shot attempt off the glass during a breakaway. Kimbrough made a 3-pointer on the offensive end for a five-point swing.

Lynn continues to play well and was able to get to the rim a couple of times.

“We feel like we have a really good team,” Austing said. “The kids always thought they belong.”

Sycamore (11-12) will have to prove it again this week in the regional tournament. The Aviators play Sunday night’s winner of Olentangy Orange (21-2) or Lancaster (11-11) in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wittenberg University. Orange is ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings.

Regardless of Sunday night’s outcome, Austing said either team likely didn’t expect to play Sycamore in regional semifinal.

The Aviators will certainly follow the lead of Austing and not look too far ahead. It’s simply about preparing for the next day’s practice or film session while enjoying the opportunity to be in the regional tournament.

“We just have an incredible group of kids,” Austing said.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter