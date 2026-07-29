'Super proud' | Princeton football and hoops stars are siblings who inspire each other

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — There was a time when Princeton basketball star Kam Mercer played running back in grade school.

It’s difficult to imagine these days, especially after the 6-foot-5 guard announced his verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati men’s basketball program in May.

But, football was a sport he shared in elementary school with now Princeton senior defensive tackle Jaylen Mercer, Kam’s older brother.

Jaylen played and had a passion for basketball, too. But, eventually the brothers discovered their calling: Jaylen with football and Kam with basketball.

“In the end, football was just always there for him,” Kam said Wednesday afternoon. “I think his build is just more football. And I think my build is more for basketball.”

So that’s what made early Wednesday afternoon extra special for the Mercer family at Princeton. Kam and the brothers' father, Craig Mercer, witnessed another milestone in Jaylen’s football career.

Jaylen, listed at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds in June, announced his verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky in front of Princeton administrators Wednesday after his pledge to the Wildcats in June.

Jaylen has also joined EZ Sports Group as the first high school football player in the agency’s football division. Kam is already part of EZ Sports Group.

“They helped me a lot,” Jaylen said of EZ Sports Group. “They negotiated my contracts and everything.”

EZ Sports Group’s Trey Dees has known Jaylen for a lengthy amount of time and coached him in Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) competition for a while, too.

“So to see everything kind of come to full fruition, this was always the plan,” Dees said. “So to actually see it happen — it’s a blessing to say the least.”

Dees said there is plenty of anticipation in starting the football division within the agency.

“We love football just like we love basketball,” Dees said. “There is a lot of football talent in our area, probably more than basketball, so looking forward to helping these guys navigate their career.”

Dees said he’s grateful to work with Kam and Jaylen. He’s impressed with how each handles the spotlight as highly recruited student-athletes in their respective sports.

“For them to both be going Power 5 — same household, it’s a unique situation,” Dees said. “Looking forward to it.”

While the Princeton boys basketball team is the reigning Division I state champion, Kam can’t wait to watch Jaylen for the football season.

“I am super proud of him,” Kam said. “I just think that all the stuff that he had to overcome — he wanted to be a defensive end, now he’s training to switch a position to be a d-tackle. It’s a tough switch, and I think he’s used these last eight, nine months to lock in with Princeton and do all the extra work on and off the field. So everything that he’s got rewarded, I feel like he worked for.”

Jaylen, 18, and Kam, 16, inspire each other on a daily basis through their sports.

“That’s like my best friend,” Jaylen said. “We do everything together. We probably play a game together every day. We work out together. We get food together. We do everything together.”

They’re also not hesitant to give constructive criticism when warranted. Jaylen wants Kam to win the Gatorade Ohio and Mr. Ohio basketball statewide awards.

“I’m probably like the hardest on him in the house,” Jaylen said. “Always try to make sure he’s great.”

In turn, Kam knows Jaylen has the potential to help give the Vikings an opportunity at a state championship.

“I think this is the year I honestly say make or break,” Kam said. “They have a really good senior class.”

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