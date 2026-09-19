'Stud' | St. Bernard-Elmwood Place QB has team's single-game passing yards mark

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — St. Bernard-Elmwood Place senior quarterback Lucas Cannady broke the program’s single game passing yards record Friday night in a 35-0 win at Norwood.

Cannady threw for 365 yards and was 21 of 31 passing with three touchdowns and one interception. He had nine carries for 131 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s a stud,” St. Bernard-Elmwood Place coach Kyle Hogan said. “Physically, he’s demanding of everyone’s attention when he’s on the field.”

Cannady’s previous single-game school passing yards record was 258 yards. Cannady has 5,087 career yards passing with 55 career touchdown passes. He has 2,599 rushing yards in his career with 26 rushing touchdowns.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (5-0) also set a new single-game program record with 604 yards of total offense Friday night, according to Hogan. The previous record was 591 yards against Miami Valley Christian Academy in 2025.

Senior wide receiver Keon Campbell had 14 receptions for 242 yards and a touchdown on Friday. Senior linebacker John Farris had 11 tackles, including 5 ½ sacks.

The Titans, ranked No. 5 in the Division VI, Region 24 computer points standings, play at Summit Country Day (3-1) Sept. 25. Summit, winners of three consecutive games, is ranked No. 7 in the Division V, Region 20 rankings.

The Silver Knights defeated Miami Valley Christian Academy 47-7 on Friday night. Five players scored touchdowns.

Summit coach Mark Hafner said the team has played well and had excellent chemistry.

There are several star players including sophomore wide receiver/safety Korde Williams, who makes an impact on both side of the football and has excellent knowledge of the game.

"The sky is the limit for this kid," Hafner said. "He is like another coach on the field."

Sophomore running back/inside linebacker David Poignard Jr. and junior running back/strong safety Dillon Minton are among other players to watch. Senior quarterback Colt Fry continues to improve.

The Titans have defeated the Silver Knights in back-to-back seasons. Summit defeated St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 16-14 on Sept. 8, 2023 - the first year Hafner was the head coach.

Hafner, who is in his fourth season as the Summit head coach, said there is plenty of respect among both programs.

"They're good," Hafner said. "They've taken advantage of all of their opportunities."

Hafner has emphasized quick starts to his team and he wants the Silver Knights to not have to rally in games. Hafner likes the direction of the Silver Knights and said the team could easily be 4-0 had it not lost a close game in the season opener.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter