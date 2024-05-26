Watch Now
St. Xavier wins Division I boys volleyball state championship

Posted at 5:23 PM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 17:23:01-04

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — St. Xavier's volleyball team clinched the Division I state championship Sunday.

The Bombers defeated Cleveland St. Ignatius in three sets (25-10, 25-21, 25-22) at Wittenburg University.

This is the Bombers fourth state title in program history, having previously won in 2003, 2006 and 2019.

The team ended the season with a 27-1 record, as well.

The state championship happened just a day after St. X defeated Olentangy Liberty in four sets (19-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10) on Saturday.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, McNicholas High School won the Division II final, beating Columbus St. Charles in five sets.

More high school sports news:
McNicholas High School wins Division II boys volleyball state championship Fairfield HS softball team advances to state tourney for first time since 1991 Lloyd Memorial basketball star EJ Walker verbally commits to South Carolina

