St. Xavier wins Division I boys volleyball state championship

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — St. Xavier's volleyball team clinched the Division I state championship Sunday.

The Bombers defeated Cleveland St. Ignatius in three sets (25-10, 25-21, 25-22) at Wittenburg University.

This is the Bombers fourth state title in program history, having previously won in 2003, 2006 and 2019.

The team ended the season with a 27-1 record, as well.

Bombers WIN the Ohio D1 State Championship over Iggy 25-10, 25-21, 25-22 🏆🏆🏆🏆



The fourth state title in program history (‘03, ‘06, ‘19)!!!



Ending the season 27-1, what a legacy!!! #GoBombers | #AMDG pic.twitter.com/3JtJOaHEcd — St Xavier Volleyball (@StxVolleyball) May 26, 2024

The state championship happened just a day after St. X defeated Olentangy Liberty in four sets (19-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10) on Saturday.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, McNicholas High School won the Division II final, beating Columbus St. Charles in five sets.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter