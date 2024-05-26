McNicholas High School wins Division II boys volleyball state championship

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The McNicholas High School boys volleyball team is a state champion.

The Rockets defeated Columbus St. Charles 21-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 15-11 in the Division II state final Sunday afternoon at Wittenberg University.

This is the Rockets' first state championship in program history, according to McNicholas athletic director Drew Schmidt.

Gavin Gerhard had 18 kills while Ethan Gundrum had 16 kills, 17 assists and 11 digs, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association statistics.Ben Jones had 20 assists and 10 digs. Bryce Dillard had seven kills and five blocks. Carson Tierney had six kills.

The state championship occurred a day after McNicholas defeated Independence 25-15, 25-12, 25-18 in a state semifinal on Saturday.

McNicholas is one of two Cincinnati-area programs in the state finals. St. Xavier plays Cleveland St. Ignatius at 3 p.m. in the Division I state final.

