Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

McNicholas High School wins Division II boys volleyball state championship

Rockets defeat Columbus St. Charles in five sets Sunday afternoon at Wittenberg
GOhkANMW0AAaXH7.jpg
OHSAA
The McNicholas boys volleyball team won the Division II state championship Sunday afternoon at Wittenberg University.
GOhkANMW0AAaXH7.jpg
Posted at 2:21 PM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 15:09:37-04

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The McNicholas High School boys volleyball team is a state champion.

The Rockets defeated Columbus St. Charles 21-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 15-11 in the Division II state final Sunday afternoon at Wittenberg University.

This is the Rockets' first state championship in program history, according to McNicholas athletic director Drew Schmidt.

Gavin Gerhard had 18 kills while Ethan Gundrum had 16 kills, 17 assists and 11 digs, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association statistics.Ben Jones had 20 assists and 10 digs. Bryce Dillard had seven kills and five blocks. Carson Tierney had six kills.

The state championship occurred a day after McNicholas defeated Independence 25-15, 25-12, 25-18 in a state semifinal on Saturday.

McNicholas is one of two Cincinnati-area programs in the state finals. St. Xavier plays Cleveland St. Ignatius at 3 p.m. in the Division I state final.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Fairfield HS softball team advances to state tourney for first time since 1991 Lloyd Memorial basketball star EJ Walker verbally commits to South Carolina Next Caitlin Clark? How NIL factors into Purcell Marian basketball star's future

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech (Scripps News)
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech (Scripps News)
NCAA, leagues sign off on $2.8 billion plan, setting stage for dramatic change across college sports
NCAA, leagues sign off on $2.8 billion plan, setting stage for dramatic change across college sports
New model for NCAA revenue to begin in fall of 2025
New model for NCAA revenue to begin in fall of 2025
Agent: This college commit will have same impact as Caitlin Clark
Toronto lands WNBA's first expansion team located outside the US
Toronto lands WNBA's first expansion team located outside the US
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese adds new title: Women's professional soccer team owner
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese adds new title: Women's professional soccer team owner
Clark signs multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for signature basketball line
Clark signs multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for signature basketball line
Star golfer Scottie Scheffler's court date postponed after arrest during PGA Championship
Star golfer Scottie Scheffler's court date postponed after arrest during PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested by police outside PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested by police outside PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler detained by police outside PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler detained by police outside PGA Championship
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!